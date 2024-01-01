Kourtney Kardashian shares footage inside first NYE celebrations since welcoming baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian had a rollercoaster of a year in 2023 and ended it on a high, having become a mother-of-four back in November after the arrival of her baby son Rocky Thirteen.

The Kardashians star enjoyed a low-key night at home to welcome in the year 2024, and shared footage from her celebrations on social media.

Not one to do things by halves, the Poosh founder transformed her dining table with elaborate decorations, including candles and NYE props, including 2024 glasses.

VIDEO: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's first NYE since welcoming baby Rocky

Shortly before the celebrations, Kourtney had been cheering on husband Travis Barker as he took part in the High Tide run in Santa Monica.

Kourtney and Travis had been keeping a low profile since welcoming their son, but in the past few weeks they've returned to social media.

Kourtney Kardashian had spent the morning at the beach to cheer on Travis Barker during his run

These have included their first pictures with Rocky, and more recently, snapshots from the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party.

The star captioned the images: "Mom and Dad’s night out," and included photos of her and Travis holding hands while walking into the venue, and one of Kourtney having fun in the snow with son Reign, nine.

Kourtney and Travis pictured at the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party

Along with Rocky and Reign, Kourtney is also mom to 14-year-old son Mason and 11-year-old daughter Penelope.

She shares her oldest three children with ex Scott Disick, and the pair leave nearby so they can co-parent their kids with ease.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared some first photos of Rocky

The beauty mogul loves nothing more than being a mom and recently gave a glimpse into her post partum wellness routine with photos of her on a treadmill. "Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy," she captioned the image.

"Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food."

© Instagram Kourtney with son Reign during Christmas

She continued: "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller", adding an important message at the end: "Be kind to yourself".

According to The Blast - who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate - Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Travis explained the inspiration behind his son's unique name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July.

Kourtney Kardashian with children Penelope and Reign

At the time Travis explained: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Kourtney and Travis live with their family in Calabasas, and are nearby to the rest of the star's famous siblings and mom, Kris Jenner.

The pair were good friends for years before getting together in 2021. They went on to get married the following year, and welcomed their first child together a year after that.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.