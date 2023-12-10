Kourtney Kardashian's 11-year-old Penelope's lavish dinner party at $7.5m home needs to be seen to be believed

After more than a decade of keeping up with The Kardashians, we all know by now that when it comes to celebrations, Kris Jenner and her daughters never do anything by halves.

On Saturday night, Kourtney Kardashian, who recently gave birth to her fourth child and first with her husband Travis Barker, gave fans an inside glimpse at the festive dinner party taking place in her $7.5 million family mansion this weekend.

This time, it wasn't Kourt who was the host, but rather her 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, who appeared to be having a very sophisticated dinner party for herself and seven friends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kourtney gave a walkthrough of her daughter's glamorous evening set-up along with the caption: "Dinner party for 8 tween girls."

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's festive dinner party for daughter Penelope

The dining room had been transformed into a festive wonderland for Kourtney's mini-me, complete with elegant table settings adorned with Christmas-tree napkins and regal taper candles illuminating the space.

© Instagram Kourtney's daughter's dinner party focused on all the festive details

Kourtney also showed off her impressive collection of 12 Jeanneret teak conference chairs she previously bought for her dining room — each worth anywhere from $6,000 to $10,000 – positioned at her dark wooden dining table.

© Instagram Kourtney shared her homemade cinnamon rolls for her daughter's dinner party

It's been a month since Kourtney gave birth to her son Rocky with her Blink-182 star husband, though her newborn baby joy hasn't been short of controversy.

© Instagram The tween's dinner party was held at Kourtney's $7.5m mansion

In a non-conventional health move, Kourtney divided fans when she revealed her choice to consume her own placenta in a bid to "combat anemia" and "increase energy", amongst several other nutritional claims.

The mother-of-four, who shares three children with her ex boyfriend Scott Disick, is no stranger to a controversial move when it comes to motherhood.

Kourtney Kardashian with children Penelope and Reign

The 44-year-old has previously spoken candidly about her 'attachment' parenting style, which involves bonding with her children, which included extended periods of bodily closeness and even allowing her children to sleep in her bed.

Whilst the new mother has given the method rave reviews, some have said that it can cause an overly dependent child and a stressed parent.

© Sean Zanni Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just welcomed their first child together - Rocky

Kourtney's sister Kim has said she opts for a different approach with her four children, and reflected on Kourtney's approach saying on Hulu's The Kardashians: "I feel that way, but with a little bit of tough love in there too, and a little bit of frazzled, '[expletive]! What the [expletive] is going on?! Get the [expletive] over here!’ energy also."