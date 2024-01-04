Kim Kardashian's lookalike daughter Chicago, 5, enjoys luxe ski trip and fans say the same thing

Fans of the Kardashian family have recently noticed a striking resemblance between Kim Kardashian and her youngest daughter, Chicago, during their family ski trip in Utah to welcome 2024.

Kim, 43, shared various photos and videos on her Instagram Stories, capturing moments from the trip including her children Saint, eight, and Chicago, five, clad in ski gear.

One particular photo of Chicago garnered significant attention. In it, she is seen smiling at the camera, dressed in a pink The North Face snowsuit, complete with a helmet and goggles, her brunette hair dusted with snow.

© Instagram Fans can't get over how much Chicago is a mini-Kim

This image, posted on a popular Kardashian-dedicated Reddit forum, led to discussions about the similarities between Chicago and Kim.

One commenter observed, "Chicago looks so much like [Kim]." Others concurred, with one noting the resemblance of both Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, to their mothers.

Kim Kardashian with daughters North and Chicago on Christmas Eve

However, not all of Kim's recent posts have been met with positive reactions. On her Instagram Stories, Kim shared a selfie in a white ski outfit adorned with a prominent black Balenciaga logo.

This sparked criticism on social media, considering Balenciaga's controversial holiday campaign last year, which faced backlash for its portrayal of children.

Kim's with daughter Chicago

Reddit users criticized Kim's apparent continued support for the brand, accusing her of prioritizing profit over principle.

Comments ranged from concerns about her children's welfare to disdain for her alleged materialistic values.

Amidst the winter fun, it was also announced that Kim's game, "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," will be discontinued on April 8.

© Photo: Instagram Chicago when she was younger

Launched with the ambition of helping users climb to A-list celebrity status, the game has been a significant part of Kim's business ventures.

In a statement to TMZ, Kim expressed her gratitude for the game's success over the past decade but noted that it was time to shift her focus to other passions. She thanked the team behind the game and the community that formed around it, marking an end to an era in her entrepreneurial journey.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.