Carrie Johnson's baby Frank steals the show with vibrant red hair in adorable video

Carrie Johnson couldn't be more in love with her beautiful brood of three and following their lavish half-term holiday, the 35-year-old shared a glimpse of her youngest, Frank, whilst enjoying a birthday lunch out.

The little one and his doting mother headed out to celebrate her friend's birthday at Lagan Brasserie, and it's safe to say they were all smitten by red-headed Frank who donned the more adorable knitted jumper that featured a festive pattern in red and white blue and grey.

Carrie Johnson's son Frank has the most incredible red hair

Alongside a video of herself cradling her little one, Carrie penned: "Out for lunch with my tiny ginger pal." Frank appeared incredibly content in the footage from the lavish get-together as he was captured sitting on his mother's lap and being cuddled by the birthday girl.

Carrie looked fabulous in an all-black ensemble which she paired with an on-trend shearling waistcoat that was adorned with chestnut brown lining. The group appeared to chow down on the most delicious lunch including, truffle mash, oysters, and Dover sole in brown butter.

Frank left Carrie's friends smitten

Then they headed to look at some beautiful artwork at which point little Frank could be seen cuddled up by one of his mum's pals.

Carrie and Boris proudly welcomed their little boy in July with a slew of heartwarming photos of the newborn at home in their stunning £3.8 million grade II listed home.

The group enjoyed a lavish lunch

The photos showed the new mother-of-three holding her little one from her bedroom, his red hair once again taking front and centre of the sweet photos. One of the touching snaps also featured Frank's elder brother Wilf who could be seen tending to his new sibling.

Alongside the images, the proud mother penned: " A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

The feast looked incredible

"Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude. [Green love heart emoji]. Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

© Instagram Carrie is now a mum-of-three

As well as Frank and Wilf, Boris and Carrie share their one-year-old daughter, Romy.

Friends and fans couldn't help but gush over the news. "Sending huge congratulations and love from us all. Frank is a name dear to our family's hearts. Gorgeous photos xxx," one penned.

Wilfred was every inch the doting big brother

A second added: "Oh, congratulations on the arrival of sweet little Frankie! What a beautiful name you've chosen. It warms our hearts to know that Frankie is entering a world full of love, warmth, and endless possibilities. May their journey be filled with joy, laughter, and countless precious memories. Welcome, Frankie, to a world that eagerly awaits to embrace and cherish you," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.