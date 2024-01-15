Jada Pinkett Smith shares glimpse of meaningful trip across the world with daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith is kicking off the new year by doing something for her fellow man, and she's recruiting her daughter Willow Smith to join her.

The 52-year-old actress and her 23-year-old daughter flew across the world from California to India, sharing glimpses on social media of their visit to a government school.

The star posted photos and a video of herself and Willow giving food to the students at the school, smiling as they interacted with the many students and teachers present.

"Thank you," she simply captioned her post, receiving comments in response like: "Thissssssss," and: "Love thisss," as well as a slew of heart emojis.

Jada shares her daughter Willow, a musician just like her mom, and son Jaden, 25, with her husband Will Smith, from who she has been controversially separated since 2016, although they remain committed to expressing their support for one another and have asserted that don't intend to get divorced.

The family-of-four posed together joyfully for this year's Christmas card, along with Will's son Trey Smith, shared with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who was also a part of the family portraits, as well as Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In a previous interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jada opened up about her difficult childhood, which involved an absent father, an unstable family life, and more.

Host Drew shared her own experience of growing up with a father, famous actor John Drew Barrymore, who was an addict, saying: "That wasn't the bond I expected to have with you."

She continued: "You have kids, and they're being brought up in a much more protected way. So are mine," referring to Jada's two kids.

© Instagram "I can relate more to the upbringing of their cousins than them necessarily, because I didn't grow up in a lifestyle like that. So I've had to learn."

Jada responded: "I've had to learn how to listen, because they are living a life that I don't know. I can relate more to the upbringing of their cousins than them necessarily, because I didn't grow up in a lifestyle like that. So I've had to learn."

And despite her highly-publicized separation reveal earlier in 2023, she has continued to gush about her Oscar-winning husband. In a conversation with Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast, the actress revealed what it was about her partner that resulted in that romantic attraction in the first place, calling him "all sky."

She stated: "I saw in him that he is all sky, happy. He's looking at the glass as half full and I'm looking at it half empty. Even to this day…he's just always looking for a laugh."

Jada affirmed, though, that there were more layers to him than she'd initially believed, adding: "But he was able to also do both, it just so happens that he leans more towards joy, joy, joy!

© Getty Images Through their highly-publicized struggles, the famous couple have remained strong

"That was the part for me that was so beautiful. And he's also freaking smart, a go-getter, and he's a climber. He doesn't like to quit. That's what we have in common."

