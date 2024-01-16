Katie Holmes asks lookalike teenage daughter Suri Cruise for 'meaningful' help

Katie Holmes, 45, not only has a strong physical resemblance to her daughter Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61, but she has also passed on her passion for the arts. The Dawson's Creek actress revealed she "always" asks her lookalike daughter, 17, to help contribute to her projects. So far, that has included lending her singing voice to her mother's films Alone Together and Rare Objects, with the credits for the latter even reading: "This film is dedicated to SURI".

Speaking about the "very meaningful" process of working with her daughter, Katie told Glamour: "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space." She continued: "So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she’s my heart." Listen to her singing voice below...

WATCH: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise sounds just like her mom singing in movie debut

Katie has taken every opportunity to praise her daughter's talents. When asked about Suri singing "Blue Moon" in the opening credits for Along Together, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022, she told Yahoo! Entertainment: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing." The doting mother sweetly continued: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

© Gotham The actress revealed she likes working with her daughter

Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 until 2012, with the couple stating their divorce was partly due to his Scientology beliefs. They welcomed Suri in April 2006, but Katie has tried to keep her out of the spotlight throughout her childhood. She admitted she wanted to "protect" Suri from the limelight "because she was so visible at a young age." The Batman Begins star has been raising her daughter in New York, where the pair are thought to live in a SoHo district in a $12,000-a-month apartment.

© Getty Katie and Tom were married from 2006 until 2012

The mother-daughter duo moved to the east coast from Los Angeles after Katie and Tom's divorce. As well as commenting on her supportive friends and neighbours, Katie has also heaped praise on her mother Kathleen for her parenting advice and help.

© Instagram Katie praised her mother Kathleen for her support with Suri

She said Kathleen "is always willing to fly to me if I need her, and even when I don't," according to People. Speaking of her girlfriends, she added: "I lean on them. For advice, for recipes, for all of that stuff: 'What am I supposed to do? Can you come over and watch? Can you be a helping hand?' And I do have help, yes, but… it's your baby, you know? You want to be the one who is there."

DON'T MISS: Why didn't anyone warn me how bad mum guilt would be?