Ellen Pompeo's striking teen daughter steals the show as she steps into the limelight for ultra-rare appearance

Ellen Pompeo's Emmys night was made even more special when she brought along "the best" date.

Taking to Instagram, the Grey's Anatomy alum revealed her chosen guest of honor was her 14-year-old daughter Stella - and she's looked like a superstar.

Ellen shared video of her glam squad ahead of the awards and then revealed her red carpet look alongside the teen who is almost as tall as her famous mom.

While Ellen looked incredible in a sheer Monique Lhuillier silver shirt and black, silk skirt, Stella almost eclipsed her in a gorgeous, strapless jumpsuit.

"Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday! We had the best night," she captioned the post.

© Instagram Ellen Pompeo poses with her 14-year-old daughter Stella ahead of the Emmys

Stella looked so much like her mom with the same beaming smile and sparkling eyes, but gets her dark locks and skin-tone from her dad, Chris Ivery.

The outing was made more special as Ellen and her producer husband keep their three children, including Sienna May, nine, and Eli Christopher, six, out of the spotlight.

© Steve Granitz Ellen Pompeo with her daughter Stella in 2018

The couple have preferred to keep their personal life private since they got together. Ellen met Chris in a grocery store in Los Angeles in 2003.

They were friends before it blossomed into something more and they got married in 2007, with the New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg as the legal witness to the ceremony.

She hid her first pregnancy for as long as possible but it eventually became obvious and she decided to take a break from her career to focus on her family.

Chris Ivery with the son he shares with Ellen Pompeo View post on Instagram

After the birth of their second daughter, Sienna, Ellen and Chris turned to a surrogate to welcome their son.

Ellen is clearly a proud mom but confessed to InStyle that it isn't always plain sailing: "I make a lot of mistakes. You just learn," she said before adding: "Kids are just so open and honest, and you could get down on yourself a lot as a parent, like 'Oh I'm not there enough.'

They are also parents to Sienna View post on Instagram

"It's easier to beat yourself up and feel guilty. But you can't adopt a sort of victim's attitude. You have to adopt an optimistic, can do, 'how do I fix it?' attitude with kids."

Ellen and Stella had a fabulous night at the Emmys where they were reunited with some Grey's Anatomy co-stars. Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson joined Ellen for an onstage reunion as they handed out the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

