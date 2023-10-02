Steph McGovern surprises fans with rare photo of daughter - and she looks so grown up

Steph McGovern sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a rare glimpse of her daughter enjoying a sun-soaked beach trip.

Whilst the TV star, 41, didn't post any photos of her little girl's face, Steph did upload two images featuring her daughter's shadow.

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

In the photos, the mother-daughter duo could be seen standing on a patch of pristine sand with the rolling blue sea stretching out before them – and if the snaps are anything to go by, Steph's two-year-old tot has grown so much!

Alongside the images, Steph gushed: "Making memories with my little girl on the beach near where we live."

© Instagram The TV presenter welcomed her daughter in 2019

Moved by the touching family update, fans and friends raced to the comments section to heap praise on Steph and her daughter.

"Gorgeous [red heart emoji] I took my little girl to Seaton Carew for the first time this weekend, can't beat a NE beach," noted one, while another wrote: "They grow up so quickly. Cherish all the moments with her."

Other followers, meanwhile, couldn't help but notice Steph's daughter's long shadow in the sand. "She's growing… that's a long shadow," commented one, while another agreed: "Awwww she looks tall!"

© Instagram Steph uploaded two adorable photos

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter welcomed her bundle of joy back in November 2019. She announced her happy baby news over on Twitter via an announcement which read: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter!

"Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

© Getty Steph keeps her family life out of the spotlight

While Steph will very occasionally share glimpses of her daughter on social media, she never posts images of her face or discusses her name.

During a chat with the Express last year, Steph opened up about her decision to hide her loved one's identity, saying: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

© Instagram The presenter's little girl will turn three in November

The presenter is also very private when it comes to her future family plans. Whilst the star hasn't officially ruled out expanding her brood, she has previously hinted that more children may not be "on the cards."

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine in 2022, she revealed: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question."

© Instagram Steph always hides her little girl's identity

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."

Steph appears to be making the most of her precious time with her only daughter - and it's something she's always prioritised.

Opening up about her work-life balance, Steph recently told The Sun's TV Magazine: "Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter. My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."