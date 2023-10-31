Steph McGovern shows off phenomenal legs in tiny mini skirt following major disappointment

Steph McGovern was dealt a disappointing blow with the cancellation of her Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, but as the show counts down to its final episodes, the star is still making sure to wear her best looks.

For Tuesday's edition, the 41-year-old took a walk on the wild side as she stepped out in a daring leather mini skirt that she paired with an ostentatious shirt that carried prints of various scientific equipment. The star's outfit showed off her incredible legs, which were further highlighted with a striking pair of red heels.

The star kept her caption simple, only saying: "Werk," but her fans were quick to comment on the post, with many of them voicing their hopes that Channel 4 would reverse their decision to cancel the show.

One commented: "Please please would the producers and ch4 listen to the public we want to keep Packed Lunch," while a second lamented: "Literally the best daytime tv can't believe they are getting rid."

© Instagram Steph looked ravishing in the daring look

A third penned: "Yes you look lovely. Your producers need to rethink!!!! What else is on the TV which is worth watching at lunchtime? Your program is full of news, views, health, everything which is important to everyone. It covers all ages," and a fourth added: "You look amazing Steph, btw I have emailed Channel 4 about my great disappointment that your show will not be returning next year so sad. Maybe they will change their mind."

It was confirmed earlier in the month that Steph's show had been cancelled after three years on air. In a statement, Channel 4 said: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

© Instagram Steph is a fashion queen

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

Stars of the show shared their sadness that the show was coming to an end as Denise van Outen shared: "@channel4 have announced that @packedlunchc4 will not be returning in 2024. This is incredibly sad news for the whole team behind and in-front of the cameras. I've absolutely loved being part of this show. Steph started this show in her kitchen during lockdown then ended up being nominated for a bafta. What an achievement!"

© Instagram Steph's show was cancelled earlier in the month

She added: "I can honestly say that this show has been a joy from start to finish. Anyone who has had the pleasure of spending time with the team in Leeds will tell you what a nice bunch they are. I don't think I've had this much fun working in TV since my Big Brekkie stint."Steph is hilarious! We've laughed our heads off most days. There are no egos on this show, just a great group of people mucking in to make a fun inclusive entertainment show to put a smile on the viewers faces every weekday. @packedlunchc4 will be missed! I'm grateful for all the friendships and memories made."

Posting on her Stories, Gemma Atkinson wrote: "Sad to hear that @packedlunchc4 is ending this year. Genuinely the nicest crew and team to work with & in my opinion a bloody great show! It had everything a daytime show should have. So proud of the whole team & Steph for getting the show to where it was from starting in lockdown in her kitchen. Bravo team! Thank you for allowing me to play a small part in such a wonderful show & giving me the chance to do live TV so many times. I've loved it…"