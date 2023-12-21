Mariah Carey's daughter, 12, towers over twin brother in new photos – and she looks so different

Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe, stole the show during a visit to The White House with her mom and twin brother Moroccan, last week.

The 12-year-old joined her family on a trip to Washington D.C. to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with Mariah, 54, sharing some sweet photos of their visit on Instagram on Wednesday.

© Instagram Mariah Carey and her twins met President Joe Biden in The White House

The carousel of images includes the trio talking to the President in the Oval Office, admiring the festive decorations, and posing together near elaborately decorated Christmas trees in various rooms throughout The White House.

Of course, there are many similarities between the siblings, but Monroe appears to tower over her twin brother and isn't far off her mom's height either.

Wearing a black sweater over a white collared shirt, a monochrome, checked, flared skirt, black tights, and a matching leather jacket, Monroe looked so different as she posed for some family photos without her signature red-framed eyeglasses.

Moroccan was also smartly dressed, wearing tan corduroy pants, a red sweater, a black coat, and sneakers with red laces.

© Instagram Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe towered over her twin brother

Mariah opted for a sequinned black mini dress and matching blazer which were both lined with baby pink accents. She teamed her outfit with a pair of pink platform heels.

Captioning the memorable visit, the 'Emotions' singer penned: "Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!"

© Instagram Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe is almost as tall as her mom

Mariah shares her children with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 43. The former couple met at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2005, but it wasn't until 2008 that they began dating.

Mariah and Nick had a whirlwind romance and after only less than two months together, they tied the knot at her Bahamian estate on April 30. "We really do feel we are soulmates," she told People at the time, adding: "I never felt a love like this was in the cards for me."

© Getty Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon met in 2005

In October 2010, Mariah confirmed she and Nick were expecting: "Yes, we are pregnant. This is true," she said on the Today show. "It's been a long journey. It's been tough because I've been trying to hold on to a shred of privacy."

The following year, Mariah and Nick welcomed their twins on April 30 – the same date as their wedding anniversary. The couple split in 2014 after six years of marriage, but their divorce took nearly two years to be finalized.

© Getty Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon split in 2014

"Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)," she wrote in her memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey'.

"It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work," she added.

© Getty Mariah and Nick welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011

Mariah and Nick have stuck to their words as they enjoy an amicable relationship today and successfully co-parent their children and still spend time together as a family.

