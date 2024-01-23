Michael Phelps welcomes fourth child and their name is adorable - photos

Swimming legend Michael Phelps, celebrated as the most decorated Olympian in history, has joyously welcomed his fourth child into the world.

The 38-year-old athlete and his wife Nicole Johnson, also 38, announced the arrival of their son Nico Michael Phelps in a heartwarming Instagram post on Monday, accompanied by an endearing family photo.

In the shared image, a shirtless Michael stands proudly beside Nicole, cradling their newborn son.

The caption of the post revealed the baby's birth date: "@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16."

Michael expressed his gratitude and joy, adding, "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!" along with several laughing emojis. The couple is also blessed with three sons: Boomer, aged seven, Beckett, five, and Maverick, four.

Their announcement was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from family, friends, and followers.

© Instagram Michael with his wife Nicole and their three children

Michael's sister, Hilary Phelps, expressed her excitement, commenting, "Alexander and I cannot wait to meet him sending you all so much love and blessings on the newest arrival!"

Celebrities like Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler and tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki joined in with heartfelt messages and emojis.

Fans also joined in the celebrations, with one admirer humorously noting, "The Phelps relay is complete!!! A whole relay team! Congrats!"

Michael with his wife Nicole

Another fan praised Michael's achievements both in and out of the pool: "He managed to win everything in the pool and now he wins it outside it too by having a lovely family of 4 little boys."

Nicole had first announced their fourth pregnancy on their seventh wedding anniversary last October, sharing a series of personal photos on Instagram.

© Photo: Instagram Michael has three other children

Among these was a touching snapshot of Nicole cradling her baby bump during a Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals game, alongside Michael.

Michael, who has openly discussed his battles with depression and anxiety, has frequently spoken about the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

He cherishes daily family dinners, a tradition he longed for as a child. "As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often," he shared with People in 2021.

"I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time."

© Photo: Getty Images Michael is a swimming legend

He has also commended his sons for openly discussing their emotions, seeing it as a hopeful sign for their future. "It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be," he told the outlet.

Nicole revealed how the family navigates days when Michael struggles, teaching their children the importance of emotional awareness and empathy. "We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug," she explained.

Michael reflects on parenthood as a journey that has taught him patience and admits there is no manual for it. "It is difficult, but you just figure it out and make it work," he added. "That is what you do as parents. There is no manual on how to do it. You figure it out along the way."

The couple's love story has been a journey of its own. Having met at the ESPYs in 2007, they experienced a brief separation in 2012, reconciled in 2014, and got engaged in 2015. Their first child was born a year later, followed by their marriage in 2016, celebrated with three separate ceremonies.

After Michael's participation in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, he announced his retirement from professional swimming. Their family grew with the birth of their second son, Beckett, in 2018. Michael had expressed hope for a daughter, saying, "We would love a girl. Love, love, love a girl." Despite this, they welcomed another boy, Maverick, in 2019, further expanding their joyous family.

