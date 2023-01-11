Did Gordon Ramsay just hint that his wife Tana is pregnant with sixth child? Gordon and Tana tied the knot in 1996

Gordon Ramsay appeared to accidentally suggest that he and his wife Tana are expecting their sixth child.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday's Heart Breakfast show, the TV chef opened up about his family, before announcing: "There's one more on the way."

When asked about his children, the 56-year-old said: "Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there's one more on the way."

Stunned by his response, BGT judge Amanda quizzed: "Is it Christmas or a baby?" before Jamie probed: "You've got another one on the way?"

Gordon and Tana share five children together

Quashing speculation of a possible pregnancy, Gordon went on to say: "Do you know what, I don't know yet… I'll double check when I get back. I'm going down to Boots on the way out of here, and I'll double check."

"Tana would like another baby and I’m like no, no, no, no… It's already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, 'Hey, what's your grandad's name?'"

Gordon and Tana have been happily married since 1996 and together share five children: Megan, 24, 23-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 21-year-old Tilly, who famously starred in Strictly 2021, and little Oscar, three.

The family split their time between Cornwall, LA and London

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary back in December 2022. In honour of the special occasion, Tana took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking throwback wedding photos from their big day.

Among the snapshots, Tana included a touching photo of the newly-weds exchanging vows, whilst a separate photo showed the bride and groom posing on the steps of their church before heading to their reception.

The couple welcomed Oscar in 2019

"26 years ago, 21/12/1996 we started this journey x so blessed and so lucky to share my life with you, thank you for everything xxxxxxxx," gushed the doting wife.

"Happy Anniversary @gordongram and of course Megan, Jack, @hollyramsayy @tillyramsay @oscarjramsay I love you all x."