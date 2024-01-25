Jeremy Allen White's sweetest photos with two daughters amid 'difficult' custody battle

Jeremy Allen White has been the talk of the town in recent weeks due to bagging trophies at the Golden Globes and beyond, but the actor's divorce has also been the subject of headlines after he and Addison Timlin called time on their marriage last year.

The award-winning actor and star of The Bear opened up to British GQ at the end of 2023 admitting that the year had come with a lot of "high highs and terribly low lows", perhaps referring to the wild success of the kitchen comedy-drama and the breakdown of his relationship of almost 15 years.

© Instagram Jeremy Allen White with his eldest daughter, Ezer

Jeremy and Addison, who filed for divorce officially in May 2023, have not cited the reasons for their split. However, PEOPLE reported last year that the two were on "good terms" for co-parenting, and keeping friendly for the sake of their two children, Ezer Billie White, aged five, and Dolores Wild White, aged three.

It's more than clear that the two parents adore their two daughters, and the bond they have is shown in these cute snaps that will melt your heart…

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's sweetest snaps with their two girls…

'I do' © Instagram Jeremy and Addison met when they were teenagers. They were both starting their acting careers before starring alongside each other in a film. Fast-forward more than a decade, and the couple decided to get hitched at the courthouse in Los Angeles. This photo shows them on their special day with their eldest daughter, Ezer, in tow.

Mom & Dad © Instagram Back in 2019, shortly before they said 'I do', Addison shared this photo to her Instagram with Jeremy and their eldest to celebrate the Easter holidays. The family-of-three look totally in love with their daughter, who was born just a few months before, and little Ezer looked super cute in her baby grow and woolly hat.



Like mother, like daughter © Instagram A year before they filed for divorce, Jeremy shared this photo of Addison and their youngest, Dolores, smiling for the camera as he honoured his wife on her birthday. "Superstar! My number one," the actor wrote. "It's your birthday today. Thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks for taking care of so many of us. "You've been at the center of my life for so long now, I can't remember much before, I'm lucky for it. You're my whole heart. Happy birthday."

Daddy-daughter yoga How cute is this snap? Jeremy and Ezer were enjoying some quality time together while doing some downward dog yoga poses in their gorgeous garden for this photo, which Addison humorously captioned: "Ezer teaching her first yoga class. We're so proud, she didn't even tell us she got certified."



Mother's Day © Instagram To mark Mother's Day in 2020, The Bear actor shared this cute snap and paid tribute to his wife in the caption: "You're the best and she knows it. Happy Mother's Day my love."



Say cheese! © Instagram Jeremy and Ezer posed for this super cute selfie back in 2020 to mark their eldest daughter's birthday. Little Ezer looked adorable in her floral hat and red shades with matching red shorts. The photo also shows a glimpse of the actor's house, which features large artwork on the walls, a large bookcase and a free-standing floor lamp.



Family photo © Instagram The photo was shared to mark the holidays and the former couple looked relaxed and happy as Jeremy affectionately puts his arm around his wife and eldest. We're obsessed with little Ezer's adorable beret and red jumper.



Valentine's Day © Instagram To mark Valentine's Day in 2021, Addison shared this extremely relatable post about life as parents of two young children. The actress wrote: "Sweet husband, I love navigating the sweet storm of our children with you everyday. "You put a storm in my heart forever. Earlier today when Dolly threw up on you, and Ezer screamed about a pull-up full of poop – while I was pumping in my PJ's at noon, I thought – this is all I've ever truly wanted. Happy Valentine's Day."

What have Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin said about their split?

Neither Jeremy nor Addison has explicitly spoken about the split, however, as mentioned Jeremy spoke of "lows" in an interview last year, while Addison opened up about the difficulty of co-parenting.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "Co-parenting is not how I pictured it. It is so [expletive] hard. It's not the natural order of things.

"It can be so exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'Don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful."