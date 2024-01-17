Rob Kardashian shares peek in daughter Dream's jaw-dropping bedroom inside $7.5m home

Rob Kardashian is a doting father to his daughter Dream, and he has created a loving family home for her – but his $7.5 million abode also holds sentimental value to him.

The 36-year-old and Dream, seven, live in the Hidden Hills, California, in the home that once belonged to his mom, Kris Jenner, and featured in the first few seasons of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Rob also starred in.

© Instagram Rob lives with his daughter Dream in LA

Rob bought the property from Kris in 2020 and has made it his own while keeping the iconic black and white hallway and the dual entrance staircase.

The dad-of-one prefers to keep out of the spotlight nowadays and rarely posts on social media, but on Tuesday he shared a sweet video of Dream dancing while inside her stunning bedroom.

In the video, which you can see below, Dream is kitted out in pink pants and a matching top which she is wearing underneath an animal print coat.

As she adorably sways back and forth while grinning for the camera, it's hard not to notice her surroundings, especially the giant pink gumball machine behind her which has her name emblazoned on it.

WATCH: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has an incredible bedroom

The room also boasts wooden floors and a soft, cream rug with matching painted walls. There is also a three-drawer dresser adorned with trinkets that sits underneath a large, flatscreen TV.

In the corner of the clip, you can also make out Dream's huge walk-in closet which has white, fitted wardrobes filled with her clothes and accessories.

© Instagram Rob's daughter Dream's bedroom has its own gumball machine

Dream's bedroom is just one of six in the sprawling property, which also features eight bathrooms.

Outside the home is just as impressive with a large swimming pool and a built-in hot tub. There is also a firepit, pristine landscaping, and a huge toy house for Dream that comes with a patio.

© Instagram Rob's backyard boasts an incredible pool and views

Kris originally bought the home in 2010 for $4 million, three years after the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired.

Rob's sister, Kim Kardashian previously confirmed that Rob and Dream are now living in their mom's former home when she shared a tour on her Instagram Story in September 2020.

© Instagram Rob has kept the iconic monochrome hallway and dual staricases

Speaking to the camera, she said: "So, I just got to my brother's house and God, the nostalgia here is insane. Guys, do you remember this kitchen just from filming?"

She went on to pan the camera and reveal the iconic black-and-white checkered flooring that was featured several times in the early seasons of the show.

© Instagram The kitchen still boasts the black-and-white checkered flooring

Kris then joined Kim at the home and opened up about the sentimental value of the house: "I'm so grateful we still have it in the family because it makes me really happy," she said.

Rob is extremely close to his family, especially his sister Khloe Kardashian, who has referred to herself as Dream's "third parent" in the past.

Khloe Kardashian calls herself Dream's 'third parent'

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said during an episode of The Kardashians last year.

"I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

