Kourtney Kardashian's fans are comparing sons Mason and Reign for this reason

Kourtney Kardashian shares her three oldest children with ex Scott Disick, with the former couple living closeby to be able to easily co-parent.

The Poosh founder's ex recently shared a rare photo of nine-year-old Reign on social media this week, giving an insight into the little boy's personality.

Reign was pictured sitting at the table while out at dinner, dressed in a furry winter hat tied around his neck.

Fans adored seeing the sweet glimpse into Scott and Reign's evening out together, and what's more, many couldn't believe just how much the little boy was starting to look like his older brother Mason, 14.

"I've never seen it before, but Reign is really starting to look like Mason," one wrote, while another observed: "Reign looks so much like Mason here. I’ve never noticed a huge resemblance between them but now I definitely do." A third added: "Reign looks just like Mason! Such handsome kids!"

Reign has had an exciting few months as he's become a big brother for the first time following the arrival of Rocky Thirteen. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child at the beginning of November.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has become a lot more private in recent years, and as a result doesn't share as many photos of her family on social media.

This was certainly the case when Rocky was born, as she decided to wait several months before sharing a candid first photo featuring her youngest child, in contrast to when her older children were born - where their births even featured on KUWTK.

This week, Lucy Shrimpton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Show and founder of The Sleep Nanny, gave her analysis on the star's parenting style, and in particular, what she's adopting when it comes to parenting baby Rocky.

"Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a devoted mum, evidently wanting to give her children the very best start in life. She adopts a 'gentle' and 'loving' approach," she explained to HELLO!.

"While her sister confesses that she is the stricter of the two, tending to get more ‘frazzled’, Kourtney tends to take things in her stride, particularly since having therapy. She is a mindful parent, aware of the time and effort she puts into becoming the best parent she can be, attempting to be present as much as possible.

"She’s said that she is more 'lenient' with her children allowing them to skip school if they’ve had a 'hard day', showing that she really listens to her children when they need a break, especially during difficult times.

"Now, with her youngest, Rocky 13, she has chosen to use the attachment style with a strong emphasis on emotional responsiveness and physical touch, creating secure emotional bonds that will allow her children to flourish in the future."

