Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter responds to star's 'Rocky's parents' tribute photo

Kourtney Kardashian has been on cloud nine since welcoming her baby son Rocky Thirteen, with her husband Travis Barker.

On of The Kardashians star's latest Instagram post featured a selection of behind-the-scenes photos of herself and Travis walking hand-in-hand at the recent Emmys last Sunday.

She simply captioned the post "Rocky's parents," resulting in several fans remarking that the couple both had several other children too.

However, showing that there was no offense taken whatsoever by the post, Kourtney's stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, was quick to respond to the photos, writing: "Oof," with a love heart eye emoji.

Travis shares Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is also a doting stepfather to her daughter Atiana, 22.

Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to baby son Rocky in her latest Instagram post

Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

The beauty mogul loves nothing more than being a mom and recently gave a glimpse into her post partum wellness routine with photos of her on a treadmill. "Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy," she captioned the image.

"Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food."

Kourtney's stepdaughter Alabama Barker was one of the first to comment

She continued: "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller", adding an important message at the end: "Be kind to yourself".

Baby Rocky is doted on by his entire family and is Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild, joining the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner brood.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker

While Kourtney and Travis have only shown several candid snapshots featuring their son, he is often referenced on their social media channels.

Recently, a glimpse inside his nursery appeared on TikTok, while Kourtney shared a selfie from her evening at home on New Year's Eve, which saw her wearing a sweet necklace with Rocky's name written out in italics.

© Instagram Kourtney with baby son Rocky

According to The Blast - who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate - Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Travis explained the inspiration behind his son's unique name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July.

At the time Travis explained: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

The Poosh founder wearing a Rocky necklace

Kourtney and Travis live with their family in Calabasas, and are near the rest of the star's famous siblings and mom, Kris Jenner.

The pair were good friends for years before getting together in 2021. They went on to get married the following year, and welcomed their first child together a year after that.

