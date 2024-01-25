Howie Mandel announces heartwarming baby news as fans celebrate new addition to his family

Congratulations are in order for Howie Mandel! The Hollywood funny man has officially become a grandfather for the third time, thanks to his youngest daughter.

The 68-year-old comedian and his wife Terry Mandel are now the proud grandparents of a new daughter thanks to their youngest, 31-year-old Riley Ehrlich and her husband Cameron.

Howie announced the news on Instagram with an adorable picture of the new baby, and simply wrote: "My new beautiful baby granddaughter," and quickly received a slew of congratulatory messages.

Several shared blessings for the entire Mandel family, with his America's Got Talent co-star Terry Crews also wishing him well, and one fan even suggesting that she'd already inherited Howie's nose.

Howie and Terry are also the parents of older daughter Jackelyn "Jackie" Shultz, 39, and son Alex Mandel, 33, with Jackie already a mom to kids Abbey and Axel.

Earlier in the year, the AGT star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about becoming a grandfather once again, and shared how they knew from the jump that it was a girl.

When Jennifer asked if he enjoyed being a grandfather, he remarked: "I love being a grandfather! I love it even more than being a father," and joked: "These are grandchildren, had I known it would be this much fun, I would have done that first."

He continued to talk about the best part of being a grandparent, which to him was: "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy and this love that I can't get enough of. And to be able to give it back when it starts to smell…"

Howie also gushed about being able to spoil them so much, and revealed that they do arts and crafts together. His grandkids called him "Papa," and he showed off one of the colorful bracelets that his granddaughter Abbey made him.

When the audience was showed an image of Abbey and Axel, he said: "That's my little girl and my little guy. That's the joy of my life. That's all that matters in my life, are those two."

Howie asserted that he definitely thought he was a "great" grandfather, adding: "The beauty is, when you have babies, they think you're a superhero. You're the greatest thing in the world. And then a switch goes off at a certain age where you're just dumber than a rock. Not cool at all. I thought I would be a cool dad, they just… no."

The comedian and actor shared an anecdote of having to drop his daughter off at school five blocks away so she didn't have to be seen with him, and Jennifer, who is the mom of a 14-year-old, could relate.

"But you don't understand, we live three blocks from the school," he joked, which left the American Idol alum giggling. "So I had to drive her further than we lived so she could walk to school from nowhere near our house."

