Kim Kardashian's 'tough love' parenting as she celebrates daughter Chicago's birthday

Kim Kardashian is a doting mom-of-four and while she's one of the most famous reality stars of the 21st century, when it comes to her children, she's managed to keep their day-to-day lives largely out of the spotlight.

While Kim's four children are well known and often appear on her social media channels, not that much is known about them.

What we do know, however, is that Kim is an incredibly relaxed, but often strict parent, by her own admission, and has high hopes for her children to succeed in whatever they want to in the future.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago sings happy birthday to herself in sweet throwback footage

As the reality star celebrates her daughter Chicago's sixth birthday on January 15, HELLO! have taken a look at her parenting style, with the help of expert Lucy Shripton, Founder of The Sleep Nanny and parenting expert at The Baby Shower.

Lucy explained to HELLO!: "Kim Kardashian is a very ambitious person who no doubt will encourage and inspire her kids to be the same.

Kim Kardashian's parenting style is fun but she also practices 'tough love'

"She’s very hands-on and encouraging, always wanting to be there when they need. As shown by the TV series, family is the most important thing to her and so her kids will grow up feeling valued, listened to and supported – knowing they have the love and support of close relatives, particularly Kourtney who Kim says she turns to for advice.

“In a recent episode Kim complained about being ‘frazzled’ showing she has the same old feelings that so many of us have; pulled in different directions by work, family and other commitments. But she always makes an effort to spend quality time with each of her kids.

The Kardashians star with her daughter Chicago - who turns six on January 15

"While Kourtney is a self-confessed 'gentle' parent, Kim recently highlighted the importance of 'tough love.'

"When she recently discussed her issues around bedtime, she showed that she is a proactive parent, dealing with the good and the harder sides. A bit of tough love for children as privileged as the Kardashians can be a good thing so they don’t grow up expecting the world.

The Skims founder shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West

"The fact that Kim is so candid and honest about the joys and chaotic side of parenting makes her more relatable for her fanbase but also helps her kids to understand her more, encouraging them to be better behaved.

"Kim also shows that she’s a fun mum, getting involved in TikToks with her kids and laughing as much as possible with them. This is so important, especially with a family that often seems so full of drama; being able to see the funny side and laugh at yourself – and together – is key to a family staying together long-term. If your parent makes you feel good, and laugh, then you’ll undoubtedly want to spend more time with them, grow up more confident and feel supported by them.

Kim with her oldest daughter North and mom Kris Jenner

“Kim is also positive about Kanye with her children, even though there has been some ill feeling there, it shows that she doesn’t let it interfere with her – or his – relationship with them.”

Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West. Along with Chicago, six, she is mom to ten-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, and four-year-old Psalm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.