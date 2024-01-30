Kourtney Kardashian pictured on vacation with Travis Barker and his children – see her response

Kourtney Kardashian isn't your average stepmom, as her stepdaughter Alabama Barker has shown!

The Poosh founder was pictured in a series of jaw-dropping vacation snaps posted by the social media influencer, 18, on Instagram this week.

Kourtney appeared to be happy and relaxed in one of the many pictures posted from the trip, seeing The Kardashians star relaxing in a boat with husband Travis Barker, Alabama and Travis' step daughter Atiana.

In the caption, Alabama had simply written: "Italy I miss you," to which Kourtney responded in the comments section: "I'm taking you!"

It appears that the photos had been taken prior to the arrival of baby Rocky, and it's not known whether Kourtney's children were also in attendance on the vacation.

Kourtney Kardashian pictured with Travis Barker, Alabama and Atiana, on vacation in Italy

The star is a doting mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, eight, and three-month-old Rocky Thirteen, who she welcomed in November.

While the protective parent hasn't shared too many pictures of her youngest child on social media, she delighted fans this week with a new candid snapshot featuring the newborn, as she posed in a matching white outfit to her son while holding him.

Kourtney is keen to go back to Italy soon!

Travis has also been posting several Rocky related posts on his own social media platforms. He is particularly active on Snapchat, and recently shared a candid picture hinting that he was about to get a tattoo of Rocky's name.

He also shared an image of a miniature boxing costume for his son, complete with his name embroidered onto it.

Alabama shared several vacation photos, including a sweet selfie with dad Travis Barker

Rocky is not only doted on by his parents, but his older siblings too. Kourtney recently revealed that her daughter Penelope had picked out an outfit for her baby brother to come home in from the hospital.

On her blog, Poosh, she wrote that her only daughter was responsible for packing the outfit for the baby to come home in, which she'd bought herself as a surprise. "P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest."

Kourtney Kardashian with baby son Rocky

Recently, meanwhile, a glimpse inside baby Rocky's nursery appeared on TikTok, while Kourtney shared a selfie from her evening at home on New Year's Eve, which saw her wearing a sweet necklace with Rocky's name written out in italics.

According to The Blast - who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate - Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Travis have been married since 2022

Travis explained the inspiration behind his son's unique name during a conversation with Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July. At the time Travis explained: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Kourtney and Travis live with their family in Calabasas, and are near the rest of the star's famous siblings and mom, Kris Jenner. The pair were good friends for years before getting together in 2021. They went on to get married the following year, and welcomed their first child together a year after that.

