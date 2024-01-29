Kourtney Kardashian's appearance leaves fans baffled in latest photo with baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a new photo of her baby son Rocky, and fans have had a lot to say about it!

The Poosh founder proudly posted a picture of herself cuddling her three-month-old, dressed in a tiny white outfit, coordinating with his famous mom. "blisss," she captioned the image.

Along with many responses doting over baby Rocky, many other followers couldn't quite get over how young Kourtney looked in the image, with a lot going as far to say that they thought it was a throwback of the star with her firstborn, Mason, now 14.

"I thought this was a throwback with Mason," one wrote, while another commented: "Why does this look like a throwback picture?" A third added: "Are you sure this isn't a throwback with Mason? You look so good!"

Kourtney is also mom to Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, and shares her three oldest children with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian's photo with baby Rocky resembles like a throwback due to just how young she looks!

Kourtney and Scott co-parent their kids, and live near each other in Calabasas. Scott was on parenting duty over the weekend, and shared a fun video of daughter Penelope dancing with her friends, and cousin North West.

The reality star was praised for being a fun father, and many fans urged him to share more glimpses into his family life.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with their newborn son, Rocky

Kourtney's parenting style has naturally changed over the years, and the star is keeping youngest Rocky out of the spotlight a lot more than when she was a first time mom, when Mason featured regularly on the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Both Mason and Penelope's births were featured on the show. Discussing Kourtney's parenting style, parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton (expert at The Baby Show and founder of The Sleep Nanny) chatted to HELLO! about her takeaways.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian was praised for 'normalizing' breastfeeding after sharing her first series of pictures with Rocky

"Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a devoted mum, evidently wanting to give her children the very best start in life. She adopts a 'gentle' and 'loving' approach," she explained to HELLO!.

"While her sister confesses that she is the stricter of the two, tending to get more ‘frazzled’, Kourtney tends to take things in her stride, particularly since having therapy. She is a mindful parent, aware of the time and effort she puts into becoming the best parent she can be, attempting to be present as much as possible. She’s said that she is more 'lenient' with her children allowing them to skip school if they’ve had a 'hard day', showing that she really listens to her children when they need a break, especially during difficult times.

© Gilbert Flores Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love!

"Now, with her youngest, Rocky 13, she has chosen to use the attachment style with a strong emphasis on emotional responsiveness and physical touch, creating secure emotional bonds that will allow her children to flourish in the future."

According to The Blast - who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate - Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian with children Penelope and Reign

Travis explained the inspiration behind his son's unique name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July. At the time Travis explained: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Kourtney and Travis live with their family in Calabasas, and are near the rest of the star's famous siblings and mom, Kris Jenner.

The pair were good friends for years before getting together in 2021. They went on to get married the following year, and welcomed their first child together a year after that.

