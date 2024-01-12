Flip or Flop's Christina Hall and daughter brave matching makeovers with new piercings

Christina Hall's daughter is looking more and more like her famous mom every day and now the resemblance is even more uncanny.

The Christina in the Country host revealed that she and Taylor, 13, had undergone a makeover together and received new piercings.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Christina shared a beautiful black and white photo of her teenager.

In the image, Taylor was turned to the side and showed off two piercings in her right ear. "Matching double piercings for my girl and me," she captioned the photo which was accompanied by a heart emoji.

Christina didn't share a photo of herself but the mother-daughter duo clearly loved the results of their bonding session.

© Instagram Christina Hall's daughter Taylor got a new piercing with her mom

The mom-of-three can't believe how fast her children, Taylor, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four, are growing up and last year they hit a milestone when Taylor became a teen.

Not only that, but she had her braces removed in time for her birthday too. At the time, the HGTV star penned a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn and afterwards revealed that the birthday girl's day was extra special and showed off her beaming new smile.

Taylor got to take her braces off on her 13th birthday

"Best birthday present - braces off!" Christina wrote alongside the picture of her daughter. Christina paid a lovely tribute to Taylor on her Instagram feed, alongside a series of family photos taken from over the years.

She wrote: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl - you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible."

She then gave a glimpse into Taylor's fun-loving personality when she added: "Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

Taylor's dad is Christina's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and he also wrote a message on social media.

© Instagram Tarek El Moussa is Taylor's dad

It read: "I could literally cry because my baby girl is no longer a baby…and turned 13 today!…. "Man, time flies and life is short! It feels like yesterday we were at Chuck E. Cheese negotiating over what toys she could get lol. She always got what she wanted though, apparently she’s a better negotiator than dad!

"Also, Taylor and I have a VERY special relationship. This little girl got me through some of the toughest periods of my life. During that time we became best friends, and that never ended. I’m just so proud of the young lady she’s become!

© Christina Hall Taylor is growing up fast

"She’s a beautiful, hard working, honest, loving and athletic teenager. I seriously couldn’t have asked for a better kid. And she’s looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day. She’s just beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to call this little girl mine."

