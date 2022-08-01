Pregnant Alicia Keys models bump-skimming bridal gown in French wedding photos

Alicia Keys took a trip down memory lane on Sunday as she marked her twelfth wedding anniversary with her husband Swizz Beatz, whom she described as her "best friend" in a gushing tribute.

The If I Ain't Got You singer, 41, was simply stunning in the black-and-white wedding snaps taken in 2010 when she was seven months pregnant with her eldest son Egypt. The expectant mother looked gorgeous in a flowing Grecian gown designed by Vera Wang, which featured a one-shouldered, cut-out neckline with draped material that cascaded from an embellishment on the back.

To accommodate Alicia's blossoming baby bump, which she could be seen cradling in the photos, the designer gown boasted a fitted waist and a loose skirt. She finished off her Grecian look by styling her hair in a chic bun and adding a forehead bridal headpiece.

Alicia opened up about her marriage in the Instagram caption, discussing the couple's views on transparency and controlling behaviour.

Alicia shared throwback photos to mark their wedding anniversary

"This is the day we got married! Look at these cutie pies!! Those same stars are still in our eyes and it’s only getting better!!!!" she wrote.

"When we said our vows we wanted our love to never be about controlling each other, or being the boss of each other. We set each other free. We love each other with open arms, and an open heart. We love each other just the way we are and we grow together even in our different ways and directions.

"We are best friends. We're so transparent and connected to each other. We laugh hard and we love hard and we cherish each other.

"I can’t believe it my love! 12 years!! Of pure love! There’s no love more precious then this! There's NOTHING more precious than this! I wake up looking forward to you everyday! Forever more, Yours," the message sweetly concluded.

The couple tied the knot in Corsica in 2010

Swizz, who was dressed in a ruffled shirt, black bow tie and white blazer on his big day, was among the first to comment, writing: "12 went sooooooooo fast wowwwww it’s been a amazing unforgettable ride my love wowwwwwww. Love of my Life."

Alicia's fans also shared congratulatory messages praising their relationship and her bridal outfit. "A match made in heaven," commented one, and another remarked: "Absolutely gorgeous…happy anniversary." A third added: "Picture 3 is [fire emoji], you just look like a Greek goddess."

Alicia and Swizz tied the knot on the gorgeous French island of Corsica on 31 July 2010, with their latest photos showing them both holding flowers underneath a floral archway.

