Mason Disick and his 12 cousins are doted on by famous aunt with extravagant holiday gift baskets

Khloé Kardashian, the doting aunt and mother, embraced the holiday spirit with heartwarming gusto, transforming her home into a bastion of love and creative surprises for her family.

The 39-year-old reality star and entrepreneur recently shared on social media the delightful holiday-themed gift baskets she crafted for her nephew Mason Disick and his 12 cousins.

Overflowing with teddy bears, stylish clothes, and essential toiletries, Khloé's post radiated her joy in preparing these gifts, captioning it: "I absolutely love making holiday baskets for all my nieces and nephews."

This generous gesture followed Khloé's Valentine's Day surprises for her own children, daughter True and son Tatum.

© Snapchat Khloe's thoughtful gifts for her nieces

Demonstrating her knack for thoughtful decor, Khloé adorned 5-year-old True's bedroom door with pink and glittery paper hearts, each bearing affirmations that celebrated her unique qualities, from her beautiful skin to her powerful presence.

Tatum's door received a similar treatment, with red and silver hearts showering the 18-month-old with praises for his brightening smile and joyful nature.

© Snapchat Khloe's gifts for Mason and her other nephews

Khloé's commitment to these heartwarming projects extended throughout February, aiming to offer 29 messages of love and affirmation to True and Tatum by month's end.

"Every morning we [will] read them to each other," she shared, ensuring her children start their day feeling loved and appreciated.

© Instagram Khloe with her kids

Although it remained unsaid whether Tristan Thompson, Khloé's ex and father to both children, participated in decorating,

Khloé made sure to acknowledge their shared love for True and Tatum in the messages. Among the hearts, she included notes that read, "Mommy and daddy love you forever," weaving a tapestry of familial love that transcends their relationship's complexities.

Khloé's Valentine's Day celebrations didn't stop at decor; she also prepared candy-filled baskets, heart-shaped cookies, and cupcakes adorned with sprinkles for her children.

© Instagram Khloe's love letters to her children

The pièce de résistance was a spectacular heart balloon wall, a vibrant display of affection featuring notes like, "True, you melt my heart" and "Tatum is a cutie pie."

The love flowed both ways, as evidenced by the flowers and a hand-painted picture True gifted to Khloé, showcasing the deep bond between mother and children.

