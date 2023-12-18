Khloe Kardashian reveals ‘stressful’ parenting duties with daughter True's demanding schedule

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share the often-overwhelming demands of her daughter's school schedule.

The 39-year-old mother of two, True, aged five, and one-year-old Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, found humor in a social media clip that echoed her own experiences with school requirements.

The clip featured a man humorously reciting an email from his child's school detailing the busy holiday schedule.

Khloe, resonating with the content, captioned the video, "The accuracy is unmatched," highlighting the relatability of the scenario for many parents during the hectic holiday season.

© Instagram Amari Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Known for her active involvement in her children's lives, Khloe frequently shares snippets of their adventures on social media.

This dedication was showcased earlier this month when she spent a significant $100,000 on a VIP suite for herself and True to experience a Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

© Instagram Khloe with daughter True

It was True's first live game, and Khloe ensured it was a memorable event, complete with indulgent treats, drinks, and keepsakes, as seen in her Instagram posts.

In another instance of her hands-on parenting approach, Khloe, along with her mother Kris Jenner, took True, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and a friend to a live performance of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

© Instagram Kris Jenner with her grandchildren and a friend

"The Grinch is one my favorite Christmas stories," Kris confessed, "and it was magical to see the live show with the kids. The performances were so amazing!"

Khloe also captured these moments on her Instagram Stories, expressing her delight. "The cutest ever!!!!! We took the kiddos to the Pantages Theater to see 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' the musical and it was so incredibly cute! What a beautiful memory," she shared.

Khloe mirrored her mother's style, opting for an all-black ensemble, including a chic oversized leather jacket, with her blonde hair styled in sleek layers and makeup featuring a subtle pink lip.

The children, too, were dressed for the occasion, adding a youthful charm to the night. True was cozy in a black sweater adorned with a white graphic design, her curly hair styled in a playful half ponytail.

© Instagram The cousins have a close bond

Dream was the picture of sweetness in a bright pink sweater and matching skirt, completed with black and white animal print ankle boots with pink laces.

The young girl is close with her cousins, just as her father Rob is perhaps closest with sister Khloe of all his siblings. Dream was pictured messing around with True in particular to show that their bond was practically sister-like.

Fans couldn’t help but remark on their closeness too, as one fan mentioned: “Dream and True in the next ten years … ‘but we grew up as sisters’” with a cry emoji to show how cute the photo was.

