Serena Williams reveals how daughter Olympia really feels about baby sister Adira

Serena Williams is enjoying the thrill of getting back out on the town just over three months after welcoming her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, baby Adira River Ohanian.

The former tennis pro, 42, shared a video on her Instagram of herself getting dolled up for the CFDA Fashion Awards last month, where she received a special honor, which was her first post-birth red carpet event.

The video sees her talk openly about putting herself back out there to set a good example for her girls, Adira and her six-year-old Olympia.

Olympia joined her in the clip, playing around in a pair of jeans and a Little Mermaid t-shirt while her mother got ready, and Serena took to gushing over her oldest's skills as a big sister and how much she loves her new sibling.

"Olympia LOVES being a big sister," she remarked. "It's what she dreamed for. She literally used to pray at night to have a sister, and then she used to pray to have a sibling. And then she used to just pray to have anything, like, 'I just want a sibling.

"'I don't care what we have, I just want to have a sibling.' I was so fortunate and so grateful that I was able to have another child."

© TikTok Serena, Alexis, and Olympia with baby Adira

Later in the video, we see Serena dote over Adira while also preparing some milk to feed her while she's at the event, with a sprightly Olympia in the background jumping around to entertain her baby sister.

"Traveling with two kids is definitely different and hectic," Serena added. "I feel like I'm traveling with a production team," sharing also that after giving birth, she "took time to enjoy my baby."

Serena also remarked on the difference between returning to the spotlight with Adira vs after welcoming Olympia in 2017, when she was still a working pro athlete. "With Adira, it's different because I'm not playing professional tennis right now. My mind isn't in tennis mode.

© Getty Images The CFDA Fashion Awards marked Serena's first post-baby carpet

"But I really wanted to take the time that I didn't get with Olympia to enjoy those moments."

Fans remarked upon her new life as a mother-of-two and bombastic return to the red carpet, leaving responses to her video like: "You're so honest and open in your videos. Very refreshing. Congratulations. You will always be an icon," and: "Showing us all how it can be done, ceaselessly."

© Getty Images Olympia has already settled into being a doting big sister!

A third also remarked: "You are such a beautiful human and it shines through. you are a role model," with a fourth gushing: "Good for you! Congratulations! I love you, sissy!"

On August 22, Serena and Reddit co-founder Alexis announced to the world (with Olympia by their side, of course) that they'd officially welcomed Adira River Ohanian. Check out the adorable reveal below...

A year prior, she'd shared that she was working on her "evolution" away from the court, playing what is seemingly her final pro game at the US Open weeks later. This May, at the Met Gala, she confirmed with her bump-baring gown that she was officially pregnant for the second time.

