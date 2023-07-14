Penny Lancaster's rarely-seen son Aiden steals the show during lavish family holiday

With summer well and truly upon us, weather aside, many families across the nation are heading on holiday, including Penny Lancaster. On Friday, the star took to her Instagram Stories to share a snippet inside her family trip.

Penny and her family have been enjoying some time in Marabella, Spain, and they were surrounded by towering palm trees while her youngest son was enjoying the trip to its fullest, taking to the circular swimming pool while riding on an inflatable. The youngster was moving his hand through the still waters, and appeared to be wearing goggles, implying he could decide to slip off at any time and get underneath the water's surface.

Penny didn't caption her snap, instead letting the glorious image do all the talking. We were certainly getting some holiday envy with the clear blue sky, private forest, white deckchairs and even a gazebo in the background.

The family have headed to Spain as Sir Rod Stewart performs on the European leg of his tour, with the legendary singer performing in Madrid on Friday night. Penny will no doubt be supporting her husband, but she has given fans a few glimpses inside her Spainish getaway.

© Instagram Penny's son enjoyed time in the pool

Earlier in the week, she dazzled her fans as she posed in a gorgeous cream dress with jaguar print. The presenter looked beautiful in the slinky item as she carried a unique clutch bag covered with fur as she posed up against a door in the Spanish locale.

Penny and Rod always make the most of the summer holidays with their two children, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12. The family often chooses sunny destinations, such as Malibu, Spain and Italy.

© David M. Benett Penny will be supporting Rod on his tour

The latter holds a special place for the couple, as they tied the knot back in 2007 in Portofino. Ten years later, they returned to the same location to renew their wedding vows. They were joined for their special trip by Alastair and Aiden, as well as Rod's daughters Kimberly, Renee, and sons Sean and Liam, as well as Kimberly's daughter Delilah, five.

Earlier this year, the family enjoyed a trip to Australia and New Zealand and back in April, Penny shared some photos of their time in the island country. In one snap, mother and sons posed inside a boat with Penny in a warm knitted cardigan whilst cosying up to Aiden. Alastair rested his face on his brother's knee whilst smiling at the camera.

© Instagram Penny stunned in a nightie by Desmond and Dempsey

All three appeared to be somewhat soaked, but it turns out that it wasn't a dip in the waters that got them, with Penny revealing that they got caught in a rainstorm while out on a fishing trip.

Fans loved Penny's rare photo with her sons and were quick to point out who they resemble the most. "Lovely photo of you mother and sons Penny," one wrote, whilst another added: "Handsome boys Penny.. youngest Rods double!" A third remarked: "Isn't the little chap the image of Rod. Bless him x."

© Photo: Instagram Penny shares two sons with husband Rod

Alongside Alastair and Aiden, Rod is a father to six more children. He was married to Alana Stewart from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 43, and Sean.

In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 35, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel; Renee, 30, born in June 1992, and Liam, born September 1994. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.