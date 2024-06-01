Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream's 'grown up' appearance has fans doing a double-take

Rob Kardashian prefers to remain out of the spotlight – but on Friday he returned to social media to share new photos of his daughter, Dream.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram and posted two snaps of the seven-year-old inside their grand $7.5 million Hidden Hills home.

In one image, Dream sits on a staircase with a cell phone in her hand, gazing down at the screen, with her long curly locks tumbling down her back.

She wore a pair of light-wash denim jeans with rips in the knees and a blue T-shirt, which had "Protect what you love" emblazoned on the back.

The second image was taken from behind and revealed the slogan on her top as she stood in the black and white hallway.

Rob echoed the sentiment on Dream's top and captioned the photos with the same message.

© Instagram Rob's fans couldn't believe how 'grown up' Dream looks

His followers were blown away by Dream's appearance and couldn't believe how "grown up" she looked.

One responded: "She's so grown up, looks so much like daddy. God bless you guys." A second said: "Oh my God, she's so big." A third added: "She's becoming such a little woman!"

Rob lives with Dream in the home that once belonged to his mom, Kris Jenner, and featured in the first few seasons of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Rob also starred in.

© Instagram Dream has gotten so tall

Rob bought the property from Kris in 2020 and has made it his own while keeping the iconic black-and-white checkered flooring and the dual entrance staircase.

The home boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms with an impressive outdoor space that features a large swimming pool and a built-in hot tub. There is also a firepit, pristine landscaping, and a huge toy house for Dream that comes with a patio.

Kris originally bought the home in 2010 for $4 million, three years after the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired.

© Instagram Rob and Dream live in Kris Jenner's former home

Rob's sister, Kim Kardashian previously confirmed that Rob and Dream are now living in their mom's former home when she shared a tour on her Instagram Story in September 2020.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "So, I just got to my brother's house and God, the nostalgia here is insane. Guys, do you remember this kitchen just from filming?"

Kris then joined Kim at the home and opened up about the sentimental value of the house: "I'm so grateful we still have it in the family because it makes me really happy," she said.

© Instagram Dream is growing up so fast

Rob is extremely close to his family, especially his sister Khloe Kardashian, who has referred to herself as Dream's "third parent" in the past.

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said during an episode of The Kardashians last year.

© Instagram Khloe and Dream are very close

Rob co-parents Dream with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 36.

The couple made headlines during their time together due to the tumultuous nature of their relationship which culminated in her attempting to sue Rob's mother Kris and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe for defamation.