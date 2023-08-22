Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's sons Dylan and Paris: flashback to their big, forgotten moment in spotlight

Paris and Dylan are following in their James Bond dad's footsteps in Hollywood

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's sons, Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, may be following in their parents' footsteps with journeys into the arts.

But do you remember when they got their first big moment in the spotlight – right before the world went into lockdown? Turns out, the two A-list offspring got their moment to shine on the most star-studded of stages.

In the grand tradition of previous nominees like Laura Dern, Rumer Willis, Melanie Griffith, and Sosie Bacon, Paris and Dylan were named the Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 77th iteration of the awards show show in 2020.

Taking place a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic on January 5, the announcement was made by Isan Elba, the daughter of Idris Elba. The title of "Ambassadors" is usually reserved for celebrity children, notably prior Golden Globe winners, and the two were the first pair of brothers to receive the honor.

President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Lorenzo Soria stated when the announcement was made in late 2019: "Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment.

"We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

© Getty Images Paris and Dylan were named Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 2020 ceremony

As ambassadors, they would be representing their specific philanthropic platforms while being part of several Globe parties, even being present to hand out a few awards on stage (and making an appearance alongside their dad, 70, during the show).

Paris and Dylan had partnered with FEED, a social impact-driven brand focused on providing education and nutritious meals to school children worldwide.

© Getty Images The brothers followed in the footsteps of other celebrity children who'd assumed the role

Dylan said in the announcement: "We're proud to honor our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry.

"The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to 'be kind,' which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege."

© Getty Images They were actively part of preview events and assisted before and during the show

Paris added: "As students, my brother and I understand the value of education and its importance in equipping the next generation with skills to succeed.

"I've never had to worry about where my next meal might come from – I'm lucky in that respect, but I know that millions of children worldwide don't have that luxury. School meals provide critically important nutrition, and also incentivize parents to keep kids in school, giving them a fighting chance for a better life."

© Getty Images The night of the show, Paris and Dylan joined their dad Pierce on stage

The brothers both have experience with filmmaking through their respective degrees, with Paris venturing more into art like his dad, while Dylan is making his mark in modeling.

