Carrie Johnson delights with incredible tropical holiday photos of three young children

Carrie Johnson is chronicling her parenting journey on Instagram, to her many followers' delight.

Her fans were thrilled again on Sunday evening, when she posted a selection of photos from the previous month.

Captioned simply "February," several of the images were taken on a sun-soaked tropical holiday with her family.

One showed two of Carrie's children with their heads close together as daughter Romy, two, who has beautiful blonde ringlets, posed alongside her baby brother Frank, seven months, who showcased his vibrant red hair.

Other holiday images included Carrie smiling on a boat as she hugged her two sons close to her, a turtle in the sand, and her son Wilfred, three, sitting on the trunk of a palm tree, looking out at a gorgeous clear blue ocean.

© Instagram Carrie's son and daughter cuddled together in a sweet photo

The busy mum also shared some snaps taken closer to home, which showed herself and her children wrapped up warm as they enjoyed walking the country, and another that appeared to be taken on a windswept British beach on a cool day.

Carrie shares her children with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although he keeps a low profile when it comes to her social media presence.

He's also not always able to join her for family days out, which meant that she recently braved a day trip with just her children, prompting her to joke: "pray for me".

© Instagram The mum-of-three with her sons

"Taking 3 kids to see Peppa Pig at the cinema on my own. Pray for me," she wrote, sharing an image showing Wilfred wearing a Peppa Pig hat and Romy in a little tomato-shaped hat, as she pushed Frank in his pushchair and his siblings toddled beside him.

Carrie delighted her fans on Valentine's Day, when she sweetly revealed that her youngest son had received his first card. The mother-of-three uploaded a photo of the touching gesture to her Instagram Stories, sharing an image of a blush-pink card that featured a love heart made out of two footprints.

© Instagram Carrie swimming with eldest son Wilf

It read: "Frankie, will you be my first Valentine?" and every I was dotted with a heart. Alongside the image, Carrie wrote: "From Heidi, age eight months. My heart [teary-eyed emoji] @monty_and_delilah."

The heartfelt card appeared to have been given to the infant by one of Carrie's friend's daughters. The rest of Valentine's Day saw Carrie sharing all the details from her family's recent half-term holiday to Somerset.

© Instagram Young Wilf enjoying the beach

During the special trip, the family-of-five adventured around the cobbled-stone streets, visited lavish stately homes, and headed to the beach for sunny walks together.

One sweet photo showed Carrie and her three children captured in a picturesque moment standing on a bridge looking out over a river.

© Getty Carrie with her husband Boris

Baby Frank was strapped to his mother's chest in a baby bouncer, while Wilfred and Romy wore matching cosy bomber suits. Wilfred's was a vibrant electric blue shade, meanwhile, his sister's was a beautiful lilac hue.

In another photo, the siblings could be seen running for the stairs as they paid a visit to a stately home. Another saw them playing outside together wearing Wellington boots.