Alex Jones melts hearts with adorable photo with lookalike daughter Annie, two

Alex Jones enjoyed a family trip to West Midland Safari Park at the weekend, and during the fun outing, she shared some lovely behind-the-scenes images.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories to chronicle the adventure, posting the cutest photo of herself with her youngest child, two-year-old daughter Annie.

The pair are so alike, with the little girl taking after her mum in having thick, light brown hair.

WATCH: Alex Jones takes family on next level family holiday

In the photo, they both looked out of the window of a car at what appeared to be an ostrich, with their heads turned in unison as Annie sat on her mother's knee. The little girl wore a sweet light pink cardigan, while her mum sported her own soft winter knitwear in the form of a light grey sweater.

Earlier in the year, Alex and her family enjoyed some half-term fun as she and her husband, Charlie Thomson, with whom she also shares sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, spent time at Center Parcs Erperheide in Belgium.

© Instagram Alex and Annie are so alike

They enjoyed time in the surrounding town, as Kit adorably sat on his father's shoulders while they walked around what looked to be a historic place. But it was when they got to Center Parcs that the family's adventures really began with Annie deciding to ride a little pony alongside her mother.

Alex made sure to keep a close eye on her young girl, who wore a helmet to keep safe as she rode the pony through some woodland. Other highlights from their trip that the proud mum shared included one of her sons on a climbing wall, the family feeding rabbits, a rainy adventure in some toy jeeps and a round of mini golf with Alex's husband looking like a natural!

© Instagram The star's family befriended a zebra

In her caption, the mum-of-three penned: "Just on our way home from hols and lots of you were asking where we were over half term so I thought I'd share. So, on a friends recommendation we booked 5 nights at @centerparcs_erperheide in Belgium.

"We got there on @leshuttle which was incredibly quick and then drove from Calais. It was around three hours. The children had the time of their lives with lots to do to suit all of their ages. Some activities were more geared towards older children but there was still plenty of choice for little ones.

© Getty Alex juggles presenting with parenting

"They especially loved the giant soft play and the pool and slides which we went to every day! It was ideal as a the weather wasn't particularly kind. We usually prefer more rustic/ organic holidays, but glad we tried it."

She concluded: "Also, it would seem that the European Center Parcs are quite a lot cheaper than the UK ones (even with the travel) so definitely a good option if you want to give it a go."

© Instagram The family had fun on their half-term holiday

Fans were quick to react, as one said: "Center Parcs abroad is by far cheaper and the benefit of being able to cycle safely off the parc is a bonus too… I'd recommend De Kempervennen in the Netherlands went there multiple times when my girls were little."