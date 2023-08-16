Alex Jones shares adorable beachside photo of mini-me daughter Annie

Alex Jones is currently enjoying an idyllic family holiday, but she took time out from her summer break to share the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse of her youngest child, daughter Annie, one.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted the sweet image of the tiny tot holding an older male relative's hand as they headed into the ocean.

The little girl, who takes after her mum with her thick dark hair, kicked one leg in front of her in the snapshot, which also saw her wearing a sweet yellow playsuit, topped with a blue patterned hat.

Behind the pair, a clear blue sky and pristine beach could just be seen in the background of the picture.

© Instagram Little Annie enjoyed her time on the beach

At the weekend, the star shared another look inside her sun-soaked getaway, when she posted a slew of breathtaking updates including a sweet video of her two sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, jumping energetically into a crystal-clear swimming pool.

The doting mother also posted a charming snapshot of her little girl Annie bonding with one of her older family members. Alongside the touching image, Alex noted: "Her favourite has arrived."

© Instagram Alex is relaxing for the summer

In a third and final picture, the mother-of-three could be seen posing alongside her mini-me daughter during an afternoon excursion. Alex, who boasts an enviable summer wardrobe, looked her usual polished self in a tiered white mini dress featuring ruffled sleeves and shirred detailing.

She shielded her eyes behind a pair of timeless sunglasses and completed her look with a pair of sophisticated tan leather sandals. Whilst Alex didn't reveal the location of their family holiday, it seems that the TV star is enjoying an extended stay in and around France.

Earlier this week, the brunette beauty travelled to Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy.

During their visit, Alex shared the sweetest picture of her husband Charlie looking after the kids whilst on board a ferry, in addition to numerous images of their farm campsite, and a heartwarming snapshot of Annie inspecting the kitchen crockery.

© Getty The presenter is a busy mum-of-three

"Our French adventure has begun," Alex noted in her caption, followed by the French flag emoji. Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic! Family time is precious," while a second chimed in: "Thank you for sharing, have a wonderful holiday!"

A third commented: "Awe, what a gorgeous photo. Have a lovely holibobs," and a fourth added: "Beautiful photo. Have a lovely time on holiday." Alex and Charlie met at a New Year's Eve party in 2011 and dated for four years before they tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

© Instagram The star shares two sons and a daughter with husband Charlie

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex gushed about her big day, explaining: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

Whilst the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has since revealed that her beau was slow to pop the question. Speaking to The Times, Alex said: "He can't make up his mind about what crisps to have, let alone whether he'd get married."