Strictly star Karim Zeroual welcomes baby with adorable video

Congratulations are in order for former Strictly Come Dancing star, Karim Zeroual, who revealed his beautiful girlfriend, Yazmin Greene gave birth to their first child - a baby girl.

The CBBC presenter, 30, shared an adorable montage on Thursday documenting precious moments since their little bundle of joy arrived on 11 March. The touching post also revealed his daughter's name, Zayna Romy Zeroual. See the full heartwarming video below.

Alongside the update, Karim penned: "Zayna Romy Zeroual [pink heart emoji]. Born 11th March 2024. Love you for eternity! [heart emoji]. Welcome to the world Squidge!"

Tributes came flooding in from the likes of Dr Zoe Williams, actress Catherine Tyldesly, Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova and Ferne McCann who were all gushing over the sweet update.

Another cute moment saw Karim carrying his baby girl out of the hospital

The first moment in the video shows little Zayna looking heartbreakingly adorable in a white babygrow with pink frills. She also wore a matching hat that had the words: "Born in 2024" adorned on in swirly letters.

Other adorable moments saw Karim cuddled up to his baby girl asleep, close-up clips of Zayna smiling as well as wonderful photos of his girlfriend in hospital ahead of their little arrival.

The video also showed off Zayna's adorable nursery

One image saw a glimpse into Zayna's beautiful nursery which is Dumbo themed and above her cot on the wall are a series of illustrations of the Disney elephant as well as the words: "Dream big, little one".

Karim first shared the news he and Yazmin were expecting back in January with four photobooth photos of the couple kissing and showing off the mother-to-be's bump.

© Instagram Karim shared the details of his stunning baby shower in a romantic Valentine's Day post

Alongside the image were the words: "It's been a minute family! I'm back with my proudest news yet! Baby Zeroual coming March 2024. You are so loved already baby girl".

He also shared the stunning details of Yazmin's baby shower last month in a romantic Valentine's Day post. The special day was themed pink and saw Karim and Yazmin both wearing fabulous pink outfits.

The beautician donned an elegant one-shoulder hot-pink gown that perfectly framed her bump, whilst Karim opted for a chequered knitted pink jumper made up of medium and light pink squares.

As for decorations, the couple had a balloon arch comprised of pink, rose gold and white balloons of all different sizes. Under the arch was a bright pink board that was slightly obscured from view but the message welcomed guests to the beautiful shower.

The couple are thought to have been dating since 2021 following Karim's appearance on Celebs Go Dating.