Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum is growing up so fast – and even she can't believe how big he's getting.

The Kardashians star, 39, shared several photos of her little boy – who will be two in July – on Instagram on Friday and she was blown away by how much he's already changed.

The carousel of images featured Tatum in his playroom wearing denim jeans, a patterned beige sweater, and a green cap, standing tall as his mom captured candid snaps of him.

© Instagram Khloe can't believe how big Tatum is

Khloe also shared a clip of Tatum enjoying a ride on a pink scooter while exploring his outside surroundings.

The mom-of-two, who also shares daughter True, five, with ex Tristan Thompsom, appeared to be emotional over how quickly her son is growing up.

"How is he this big already??" she captioned the post alongside an emoji of a face holding back tears.

Many of her followers also appeared stunned by Tatum's growth, but others couldn't get over how much he resembles his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

© Instagram Tatum will be two in July

"Rob's twin," one commented. A second said: "If Rob had a son this is how he would look. He's so handsome." A third added: "So adorable! It's amazing how he has Rob's whole face!"

It's not just her fans who see the striking similarities between Tatum and Rob – Khloe does too.

© Instagram Tatum looks just like Rob Kardashian

For his first birthday last year, Khloe penned a sweet tribute to her son and said how much he reminds her of herself and her brother.

Captioning a carousel of photos, Khloe gushed: "Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you.

"I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit."

© Instagram Khloe also thinks Tatum looks like Rob

She continued: "You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True she is so proud to call you hers.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have.

© Instagram Khloe's kids True and Tatum have a very close bond

"You both remind me so much of uncle [Rob] and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too) I cannot believe you are already one happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby."

Khloe added: "You are my SONshine, My only SONshine, You make me happy Everyday, You'll never quite know dear, How much I love you, But I’ll do my best and show you everyday. Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

© Instagram Khloe revealed Tatum's face on hist first birthday

Khloe loves sharing photos of Tatum now, but it took her an entire year before she revealed his face on social media.

It was his first birthday last July when she finally unveiled what he looks like by posting several photos of Tatum from the first year of his life.

