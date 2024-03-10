Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, 5, channels mom in pink boots and a matching $1,895 purse

As auntie Kylie Jenner enters her ‘quiet luxury’ era, five-year-old True Thompson is fully embracing full-on Barbie glamour – and channeling mom Khloé Kardshian’s famous style in the process.

In a series of pics Khloé shared on Instagram, adorable True, who was dressed for a friend's birthday party, strikes a pose to show off her outfit and we spotted some of her mother’s fashion influence.

Rocking a Barbie t-shirt and an oversized pink bomber jacket, True wore a pair of the ripped jeans that are so similar to the 90s inspired Good American denim her mom loves to wear, and some diamante studded pink metallic cowboy boots.

And while Khloé does love a good pair of pink boots, we’re thinking that little True, whose dad is Khloé's ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson, might be giving a nod to Beyoncé’s trending cowgirl looks.

We couldn’t help but notice, though, the jaw-dropping finishing touch to the outfit: a quilted Miu Miu bag in matching metallic pink. Made from genuine lambskin, the top handle bag retails for around $1,895 – it’s a mini-size for grown-ups, but on True it's the perfect full-sized purse for a tiny fashionista.

While little girls (and we big girls, too) are envying the fun pink luxury look, the photo, alongside which Khloé wrote, “No caption necessary”, wasn’t without controversy.

Tons of fans, including pal and mom-of-two Mindy Kaling, loved the outfit – and a common theme was the prediction that True has a supermodel career in her future like her aunt Kendall Jenner.

But there were some others who expressed concerns that True is too young to enter her social media influencer era.

True, who has a little brother Tatum, born in August 2022, is turning six next month, and fans are no doubt hoping to see an epic Karashian birthday bash like last year’s Octonauts-themed party.

Last year proud mom Khloé shared a glimpse inside True’s fifth birthday party, paying a sweet tribute to True and her baby brother, saying they're “my heart beat and my happy.”

In the sweet post she said, “True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with.”

Khloé continued, “My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy…. You are my entire life!”