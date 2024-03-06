The Beckham family share an incredibly close bond. Doting parents David and Victoria often share sweet moments between their children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 with fans on social media.

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, has also been embraced by the Beckhams with open arms following their $4 million oceanfront wedding in 2022, though nobody adores her more than her sister-in-law, Harper.

The sisterly duo never pass on the chance to share clothes, snap a selfie, or take part in the latest TikTok trend. Earlier this week, when the pair reunited in Paris for Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week runway show, Harper and Nicola filmed a playful TikTok video that has since reached over 11 million views.

© Getty Harper, 12, sat between Brooklyn and Nicola to watch Victoria Beckham's runway show at Paris Fashion Week

Showcasing their loving relationship, Harper and Nicola took part in the 'Made For Me' trend, which sees TikTok users lip syncing to Muni Long's lyrics: "Twin, where have you been?" and "Nobody knows me like you do."

© Getty The Beckham family took to the front row to support Victoria

As Harper, dressed in a sleek black dress with her honey-blonde hair worn down, enters through a doorway and addresses her big sister, fans couldn't help but rush to the comments after noticing the same thing about Nicola in the video. Watch it below...

WATCH: Harper and Nicola share a sweet sisterly moment backstage at PFW

The 'Lola' star, 29, paused for an awkwardly long time before she started lip syncing - an action that has been dubbed by the Internet as a 'millenial pause' due to being a common attribute to millennials on social media.

"The millennial pause," wrote one fan, followed by a string of laughing emojis. "1. Both of you look sooo gorgeous! 2. The millennial pause is killing me," penned another.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn were a stylish duo at Paris Fashion Week

"The millennial pause was so long omg," chimed in a third fan, while a fourth wrote: "That millennial pause was so relatable."

© Instagram Nicola shares a sweet relationship with Harper and Victoria

It's not the first time Nicola and Harper have given insight into their close relationship. Taking to IG on Harper's birthday last year, the actress shared a gallery of sisterly snaps with the youngest Beckham, and referred to Harper as her "baby sis".

One photo in Nicola's gallery, which showed the duo rocking matching butterfly tattoos, sparked a divided opinion amongst fans. In the snap, Nicola sported a dainty butterfly tattoo on the small of her back, while Harper revealed her matching ink on her ribcage.

© Instagram Nicola and Harper debuted matching butterfly tattoos

While it seems most likely the sisters were playing around with water-based transfer tattoos, fans were left confused in the comments of Nicola's post, noting how Harper was "far too young" to be getting inked.