Zara Tindall highlights waist with cinched-in coat at the races

Zara Tindall once again brought her fashion A-game to the Cheltenham Festival on Friday for the fourth and final day of the huge sporting event. The daughter of Princess Anne has, as racecourse director, made an appearance every day at the races and her look for day four was perfect.

The 45-year-old, who is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, looked fabulous in a coat dress which was cinched in at the waist perfectly.

Zara's coat was a stunning dark green colour with an exaggerated collar for a structured look. To highlight her silhouette further, Zara polished off the coat with a brown leather waist belt, which she matched beautifully with brown suede boots, a brown fascinator, and the Tusting Mini Holly clutch in shade pecan.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Zara Tindall wore a gorgeous green coat cinched in at the waist

The mother-of-three's husband Mike coordinated with her in a green, tweed three-piece complete with a light blue shirt and brown suede shoes. The couple, who wed in 2010 and are parents to Mia, ten, Lena, five, and one-year-old Lucas, were also seen packing on the PDA in one sweet moment as they exchanged a kiss in front of photographers.

Zara and Mike usually coordinate their fashion outfits for big occasions, and day two of Cheltenham was the ultimate proof. The second day of the racing saw the husband and wife don the perfect 'His and Hers' suits as they both wore navy and burgundy.

Zara looked sensational in her seriously chic pinstripe jacket and trousers combo paired with a red blouse and fascinator, while Mike looked suave in a dark blue suit with a grey-blue baker boy hat.

Each day has been a family affair for the royals. Not only were Zara and Mike joined by Zara's mum Princess Anne on each day, but the royal couple were seen alongside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Mike and Zara Tindall on day four of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Friday March 15, 2024

Zara and Eugenie looked more than jovial as they strolled through the grounds of the racecourse arm-in-arm.

But the final day saw the royals pull out the fashion stops, particularly Princess Anne, who looked sensational in a retro-style trench coat with shoulder pads that looked fresh out of the 1980s fashion scene.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images The Princess Royal speaks to Ian Renton as she arrives for day four of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

The Princess Royal paired the bold red look with black high-rise suede boots with a mid-heel tucked underneath the coat, a black faux fur hat, fashioned with a gold pin at the front, and her much-loved checkered print shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, on day three, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance and were photographed sharing a laugh with Zara and Mike on the grounds of the racecourse.