Zara Tindall and eldest daughter Mia's sweetest mummy-and-daughter moments

There's no denying how over the years Mia Tindall has stolen the show. One of her most notable moments includes the time she posed for Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday portraits back in 2016.

The adorable youngster, then aged two, became the protagonist of the image which featured all of the late monarch's great-grandchildren by holding up her great-grandmother's handbag.

Over the years, ten-year-old Mia has joined her parents Mike and Zara Tindall on various public outings, where she has charmed the crowds. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the sweetest moments Zara has shared with her eldest daughter.

Helping her mum © David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock In April 2023, Mia headed with her mum to a set of meetings in Cheltenham, but she still managed to inject a little bit of fun into the proceedings. In some snaps, the then nine-year-old held a door open for her mum and another attendee, but she had a moment of enjoyment as she comically pulled on it as she waited for her mum to step inside.



First public royal outing © Photo: Getty Images An eight-year-old Mia joined her parents Mike and Zara at a Thanksgiving service for the late Duke of Edinburgh in 2022, in one of her highest-profile outings to date.





Three generations in one snapshot © Getty Zara and her mother Princess Anne strolled hand-in-hand with adorable Mia during the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in 2017.



Tender moment © Getty Zara shared a sweet kiss with her little girl during the second day of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2017.



Sweet treat © Getty The mummy-and-daughter duo stopped for a quick ice cream break during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match on June 18, 2016.



Oops! © Getty Zara was there to guide Mia after the lights went out on from her adorable straw hat falling on her face.



Mummy's little cheerleader © Photo: Getty Images Zara planted a kiss on her daughter after competing in the cross-country phase of the Badminton Horse Trials in 2016.



New mum © Getty The first-time mother doted on her then-newborn baby girl at the SYMM International Horse Trials in April 2014.

