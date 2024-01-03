Jessica Simpson, 43, and her mother Tina, 63, look just like sisters in new photo

Jessica Simpson, at 43, and her mother Tina Ann Drew, 63, showcased a strikingly youthful appearance in a recent photo, demonstrating a strong family resemblance that left many commenting on their sister-like looks.

The duo, who collaborate on the successful Jessica Simpson Collection, radiated vibrancy and shared a close bond evident in their shared business venture.

Tina, formerly known as Tina Simpson, was married to Jessica's father, Joe Simpson, from 1978 until 2013.

This isn't the first time Jessica has highlighted her family's youthful genes. In November, she shared a photo with her 11-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, where the two appeared more like siblings than mother and daughter.

© Instagram Jessica looks just like her mom Tina

The makeup-free pair were captured in a casual setting, with Maxwell sporting a grey SC hoodie from Nike. Jessica accompanied the photo with an uplifting message: "Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it."'

Jessica, known for her role in "The Dukes of Hazzard," also opened up about her daughters, Maxwell and four-year-old Birdie Mae, frequently borrowing items from her closet, often without her permission.

Maxwell is Jessica's mini me daughter, 11

Speaking to People about her latest collection, she humorously remarked that she has to regularly check her daughters' closets for her missing clothes, even discovering they know her secret hiding spots.

Joking about the shared fashion interests among the Simpson women, Jessica said, "At this point, I'm considering having one closet for all three of us ladies."

© Getty Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson

She noted a stark difference in closet organization, admitting Maxwell and Birdie are far more organized than she is, sorting their clothes by season. In contrast, Jessica prefers having all her belongings in one place, leading to her self-description as a "maximalist" and "closet hoarder."

Jessica's eclectic fashion sense allows her to creatively mix and match her wardrobe, disregarding seasonal trends.

She enjoys combining unexpected pieces, like a slip dress with fishnets, boots, and an oversized sweater or shorts with thigh-high boots, a tee, and a blazer.

Her approach to fashion is to keep all her clothes visible, even visiting storage units to retrieve specific items by memory.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and their three children

Amidst her extensive wardrobe, Jessica cherishes one particular item: denim cutoff shorts, affectionately known as "Daisy Dukes."

Emphasizing her attachment to this iconic fashion piece, she humorously remarked, "Even if my knees start to sag over my kneecaps, I will still be wearin' Daisy Dukes with pride."

