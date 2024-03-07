Jessica Simpson looks sensational in tiny leather pants in unexpected photoshoot

Jessica Simpson has been turning heads with her latest photo posted to her social media accounts this week, proving both her style and sense of humor!

The Duke of Hazzard star took to Instagram to share a fun picture of herself sitting on a John Deere lawn mower parked in a home improvement store, grinning as she raised her hand in the air. "Jess Deere" she wrote alongside the picture.

Her fashion choice made the picture look like something from a shoot, with Jessica going full glam for the outing, dressed in a faux fur jacket and leather pants, teamed with oversized shades and boots.

Fans had a lot to say in the comments section, with one writing: "You look so glamorous!" while another wrote: "This is a brilliant photo!" A third added: "Love your whole look!"

Jessica lives in Los Angeles, and in September she listed her gorgeous Hidden Hills mansion, having admitted that she was "so happy" living in Nashville last summer with her young family.

The star spent several weeks in Tennessee with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children, Maxwell, 11, Ace, ten, and Birdie, four.

The singer loves being a mom and previously opened up about how rewarding it was during an interview with ET.

She said: "The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It's like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do.

There's just nothing like the innocence of a child." She has been married to Eric since 2014, with the pair tying the knot four years after their engagement.

They got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

The actress previously opened up about her marriage with Eric in an interview on the Today show. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told then host Matt Lauer.

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high." Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

While Jessica usually tends to use social media for work, she recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his birthday back in September.

She shared a series of family photos from his special day, featuring all three of their children, alongside the following message.

"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…. We love youuuu. (He ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better)."

