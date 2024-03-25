Kate Hudson shares very special news with adorable photo of oldest son Ryder, 20

Kate Hudson is already counting down the days to the arrival of only her second single ever, as the actress and musician is poised to release a follow-up to her well-received debut.

The 44-year-old announced on social media that on Thursday, March 28, she'll be dropping her second song, titled "Live Forever," the follow-up to January's "Talk About Love."

The song's cover art, however, and its message rang quite close to home for Kate, as it featured a throwback shot of an adorable young Ryder Robinson, kissing him through a window.

Ryder, who is now 20, is Kate's son with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, a musician as well and the founder of the band The Black Crowes. Kate is also a mom to son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy of Muse, and daughter Rani, with her current fiancé, musician and record exec Danny Fujikawa.

Of the new release, Kate penned: "So excited to let you know a new song is coming! When I wrote the song I didn't realize it would take me a while to be able to sing the song all the way through without crying. But I pulled it off and can't wait to share. You'll see why soon."

She immediately received supportive responses from famous friends like Paris Hilton and Rita Wilson, with one of her friends who had already listened to the track commenting: "To all the mums out there…bring your tissues. It's a beautiful tearjerker and probably my favorite song."

Other fans reacted with: "Kate Hudson is precious and her babies too. Can't wait to hear," and: "I’m so ready for your album! 'Talk About Love' is my most played song this year," as well as: "Oh man, that title + this pic is already making me [cry]!! Can't wait to hear the song!" with some already dubbing it a new "mommy anthem."

© Instagram Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband and fellow musician Chris Robinson

The Almost Famous star has made the most of her pivot to recording artist, having frequently contributed to the soundtracks for her previous onscreen efforts.

Her debut single was released on January 30, which she co-wrote with Linda Perry and Danny (who also co-produced the track), and in a press release alongside it, she deemed it "delicious and sexy."

© Instagram "Live Forever" is Kate's second ever single, the follow-up to January's "Talk About Love"

"You only have one first single," she stated. "And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in."

"I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

© Instagram The song is about Kate's journey as a mother to her three children

Kate has previously teased that she will be releasing her debut studio album later this year, and is also expecting the release of the Max Minghella-directed thriller Shell, which is in production, in which she stars alongside Elisabeth Moss and Kaia Gerber, plus an untitled basketball comedy series for Netflix with Mindy Kaling.

