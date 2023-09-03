Alex Jones delights with adorable photo of mini-me daughter Annie, two, following huge change

The star of The One Show is a doting mother-of-three

Alex Jones has just returned from an idyllic holiday to France with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children, but the family is having fun at home in London, too.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, sharing the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse of her busy life as a mum. The star uploaded a photo of her daughter Annie, who just turned two.

The tiny tot could be seen wearing a gorgeous pink dress with white shoes and frilled socks, her thick brown hair worn loose.

Alongside one of her brothers, she was meeting the star of Hey Duggee, with Alex capturing the shot: "Thanks @heyduggee for a fun morning and the hugs!"

Alex and Charlie share sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three, as well as little Annie. Over the last few weeks, the presenter has been delighting her fans with glimpses of their fabulous family holiday.

© Instagram Annie and her brother meet the star of Hey Duggee

Last week, the devoted mum took to her Instagram Stories again to share the sweetest moment involving all three of her children.

They were eating their breakfast, with Teddy and Kit sitting close together and Annie, who was dressed in a sweet pink outfit, sitting off to the side, digging into her cereal with a spoon.

© Instagram Alex is such a proud mum

Alex captioned the adorable image: "A new view for breakfast." Outside the window in front of the children, a wooden house could just be seen, with two bikes parked in front of it.

The longtime host of The One Show interrupted her break briefly a few days before that when the programme announced some major news.

Roman Kemp, one of several occasional hosts to appear on the programme since Matt Baker left to spend more time with his family, was unveiled as a permanent fixture on the show.

© Instagram The star also shares sons Teddy and Kit with husband Charlie

Announcing Roman's appointment, The One Show posted on Instagram: "It’s official! Roman Kemp is a regular. @romankemp has officially joined #TheOneShow as a regular co-host."

Alex then shared her excitement about Roman's new role, sharing a video on Instagram from her holiday in France, explaining: "Just stopping the holiday spam for a minute. We can officially welcome Roman Kemp to The One Show family. Roman, I look forward to seeing you at the end of the month!"

© Instagram Alex's children on holiday in France

Roman started hosting the show on a guest basis in 2022 and has been wildly popular with viewers, with the announcement of his appointment thrilling fans on social media.

They commented with excitement, with one fan writing: "This is great news!" Another added: "Roman is a natural." And a third commented: "Ohh yay!! I love watching @romankemp on the one show. This is fantastic news!"

© Getty Roman Kemp is a hit with viewers of The One Show

Speaking about his job, Roman said: "I'm very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show, I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

"It's a dream come true to be on prime-time BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.” Singer and presenter Ronan Keating, an occasional co-host on the show, also wished Roman well.