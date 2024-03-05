Paris Hilton reveals emotional backstory involving baby daughter London alongside family photos

Paris Hilton is a doting mom-of-two and has been on cloud nine since the arrival of her daughter London in 2023, completing her family-of-four.

And this week, the Simple Life star has revealed the bittersweet backstory behind her daughter's full moniker, in a sweet tribute post on social media dedicated to someone very close to her heart.

Paris took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her late grandmother, Marilyn, revealing that London was named after her.

"My baby girl London’s middle name is Marilyn, in honor of my beautiful grandmother. I’ve carried a piece of her in my heart ever since she passed, and now it feels like I have a piece of her with me in my little girl," Paris wrote.

Photos included Marilyn as a young woman, and some of her in later years doting on her grandchildren.

Fan comments included: "Love this Paris, so touching," and "So London Marilyn Hilton Reum? So pretty." A third added: "London Marilyn Reum, what a beautiful name."

Baby London was born in November, and is doted on by her entire family, including older brother Phoenix, one.

Paris Hilton and her family - including baby daughter London

"Thankful for my baby girl," Paris wrote alongside a photo of a baby outfit emblazoned with the name 'London' alongside it, as she announced the news of her daughter's arrival to the world on Thanksgiving.

Paris shared the first candid photos of baby London as she celebrated Christmas, posting a series of pictures of her family all dressed in matching tartan outfits, while posing at home by the tree.

© Instagram Paris is a doting mom-of-two

"Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums. At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true!" Paris wrote in the caption.

So far, this has been the only appearance London has made in any photos posted by her mom, but Phoenix often features, meaning his baby sister will likely be pictured more when she is a little older too.

© Instagram The Simple Life star welcomed her second child in November - just in time for Christmas

Paris and husband Carter Reum are incredibly protective of their young children and made the decision to keep the news of both Phoenix and London's arrivals a secret from both her fans and family.

During a conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live! with Kelly and Mark in 2023, Paris explained: "[The announcement] was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock.

© Getty Paris with her husband Carter Reum

"Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we had a performer coming in. Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!'"

"They couldn't believe it," she continued, adding: "It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my entire life."

