Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, are their clones

Nicole Richie's premiere of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead was a family affair, as the actress made a rare appearance with her two kids.

The actress shares daughter Harlow, born in January 2008, and son Sparrow, born in September 2009, with Good Charlotte star Benji Madden, whom she wed in 2010. While the couple tend to keep their family life private, they have opened up about their parenting journey in the past.

Nicole's most recent confession came during her appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, where she confessed she is the "strict" parent and the "crazy auntie." She said: "Their answer would be that I am the strict one. I never in a million years thought that was going to be me, but someone has to keep everything moving."

However, she insisted she doesn't believe in setting rules for her kids, as she believes that will only result in rebellion. "I'm not a big, 'These are the rules.' I definitely was raised that way and I was like, 'Great I'm just going to do the exact opposite.'

"I love my kids but I also respect them, I love who they are as people. And, you know, I think if we can just have an open conversation about things then we're good," Nicole explained.

Meanwhile, Joel has previously gushed about his "easy" children on The Drew Barrymore Show. The doting father said: "I always tell my kids you make it so easy to be a dad. They're just good kids. They really are. They're great, and I think they're like they're mom."

This is not the only time the pair have remarked on their kids' physical resemblance to their parents. Meet Nicole and Joel's lookalike kids Harlow and Sparrow…

Harlow Madden

© Getty Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have opened up about their parenting journey

Nicole has painted a picture of her daughter over the years, stating that she has inherited her appearance and interests – which include makeup, art and fashion – but the teenager's personality is from her father.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicole said of her then-three-year-old daughter: "Harlow looks exactly like me, but she has Joel’s personality. She’s very careful and very delicate and she thinks everything through before she does it."

By age 10, Harlow was already following in her mother's footsteps with her keen eye for beauty. Nicole told People in 2018: "She should have this [Urban Decay] campaign. She is like a glitter, a liner, a liquid liner, a blush, a lipstick, a YouTube tutorial video. She is in it."

She has since joked that she turns to her daughter for beauty advice, asking for her help with her eyebrows, while Harlow has begun to steal clothes out of her mother's wardrobe.

© River Callaway The family all stepped out to support Nicole at the premiere of her new film

"My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn't have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time," Richie said in August 2021. "I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it's mine]."

While both of her children have witnessed her performance in The Simple Life, they are not in any hurry to follow in their mother's famous footsteps. Of her two children, however, it's more likely to be Harlow who will pursue an acting career.

"My daughter might but she's not banging down my door asking about it. She's really living that 16-year-old life," she said.

Sparrow Madden

© Getty Nicole Richie is also a 'crazy auntie' to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's kids

Unlike Harlow, who looks like Nicole but acts like Joel, Nicole's son Sparrow is the complete opposite – a fact that the Great News actress noticed when he was just one.

She told Ellen DeGeneres: "Sparrow, he looks just like Joel, but his personality is like me," she said. "He's just wild and crazy and you always have to watch (him.) He always has bruises on him, like you can't take your eyes off him for a second."

However, he takes inspiration from his rock star dad when it comes to his style, favouring black clothes and bandanas.

"Sparrow's actually dressing himself now but he's very particular," Richie said of her then-three-year-old son. "So he needs the bandana tied around the belt, you know how Joel does it… he has to have all of his sleeves cut off of his shirts. He's got a little curly mohawk now!"

Since then, he has continued to be Joel's mini-me, with Nicole admitting in 2016: "Sparrow does his own thing. He likes to wear all black like his dad."

While the family of four all wore co-ordinating black outfits for the Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead premiere in April, Harlow chose a feminine strapless top and leather trousers, styling her long blonde hair – much like Nicole's – in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Sparrow's black T-shirt, slouchy jeans and black sneakers were strikingly similar to Joel's ensemble – minus the cap and the bomber jacket.

