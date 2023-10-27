Cameron Diaz's daughter, Raddix, proves she's following in her parent's footsteps at just three-years-old

Cameron Diaz has revealed that her husband Benji Madden, the lead singer of Good Charlotte, makes up "catchy bangers" for their three-year-old daughter Raddix -- and the toddler knows all the words.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cameron was asked if Benji ever sings to their little girl, and she revealed that he is always "making up" songs for her.

"I say to him: 'You need to do a kids album' [because] he has the best songs, and they play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words, and it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is, it kills me," she gushed, adding: "He has some bangers, that is catchy!"

Cameron Diaz reveals three-year-old daughter knows 'all the words' to Benji Madden's 'catchy' songs

Cameron and Benji's romance began in early 2014 when they were introduced by Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's twin brother Joel Madden. They wed at Cameron's Beverly Hills residence in January 2015 and in 2019, they welcomed their daughter through surrogacy.

The Mask actress turned 51 earlier in 2023, and Benji broke his social media break to pay tribute to his love, calling her the "best partner in everything".

"I’m offline mostly these days, just working, painting, making things, and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," he wrote. "So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator, and everything else."

The 44-year-old rocker included a candid snapshot of Cameron and their pet kitten, and Cmaeron's best friend actress Zoe Saldana reposted Benji's picture and added: "We love you so much!!"

Benji and Cameron keep their daughter out of the spotlight, and Cameron previously called becoming a mother the "best thing I've ever done in my life."

© Getty Images Benji and actress Cameron attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE in 2016

"Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs," she told Kevin Hart in 2020 on his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

"I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, and my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team."

"You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it," she continued. "I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them off to."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.