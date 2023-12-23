Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter, 20, looks just like her mother in stunning bikini photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys, had her followers doing a double take when she shared a stunning bikini photo on Friday.

The 20-year-old looked the image of her famous mother as she posed for a selfie wearing a plunging brown bikini top after reuniting with her family in India ahead of the holidays.

Carys looked radiant with a glowing complexion as she appeared to be makeup-free, showing off her flawless skin, high cheekbones, and pouty lips – just like her mom's.

Taking to Instagram, the student also shared a photo of her incredible accommodation in Kerala that sits on a lake, as well as her holiday reading, Kahil Gibran's The Prophet.

Her followers were blown away by her beauty and raced to the comment section to compliment her. One gushed: "Stunning beautiful, gorgeous woman, just like her mother." A second said: "You're a stunning, stunning girl."

A third added: "Beautiful genetics." A fourth penned: "Aww Carys you look so beautiful!"

Both Carys and her brother, Dylan, 23, are following in their parents' footsteps and pursuing careers in entertainment – although Catherine and Michael are the first to admit they are hesitant about their children becoming actors.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on the Today show.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Carys and Dylan appear to have listened to some of their parents' advice though as Catherine revealed her daughter is studying academic subjects at college as well, while Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022.

She said at the time: "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

Before flying to India, Carys was in London where she attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), one of the city's most high-profile drama schools.

Taking to Instagram, Carys re-posted a photo from her classmate, which revealed that she is part of the 2023 class at RADA, where alumni include Sir Anthony Hopkins, Gennifer Goodwin, Michael Sheen, and James Norton.

It's not just acting that Carys is passionate about – she also has an incredible singing voice and has shown off her vocal talents in several videos shared on social media.

In April, she shared footage of herself singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit, 'Shallow' on stage at a bar in New York City, which can be watched in the video below.

Carys received a huge cheer from the crowd as she sang, and the clip received mass support from her followers, most of all her proud mom. "Carys!!!!! Amazing! Wish I was there. Love you. Have a blast baby," the 'Chicago' actress penned.

Other comments included: "A sound I can listen to all day," and "Your voice is so soothing," as well as "I'm sure Lady Gaga will approve."

