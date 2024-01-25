Jennifer Garner shares throwback swimsuit photo with lookalike sister as a birthday surprise

Jennifer Garner picked the most adorable photo to pay tribute to her younger sister, Susannah.

On Wednesday, the Family Switch star, 51, took to her Instagram stories with a snapshot from her childhood.

In the image, Jennifer proved she already had the motherly touch as she held hands with her younger sibling as they played in a swimming pool.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner emerges from swimming pool in striking swimwear

Both girls were clad in their swimsuits and had smiles on their faces as they splashed around. Jennifer captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my friend best friend. I love you, Susie," and she added a heart emoji.

She has a close bond with Susannah and her older sister Melissa and occasionally shared photos with them on social media.

They had a wholesome upbringing in Charleston, West Virginia, and she previously joked that they were raised "practically Amish" because their parents wouldn't allow the sisters to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers.

In fact, Jennifer previously confessed she called her dad to ask him if she could get her ears pierced... at the age of 48.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner shares throwback photo with her sister

"My dad is very strict and very conservative. Garner girls did not have their ears pierced, she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just got mine pierced during the pandemic for the first time.

"I'm 48. I called my parents and said 'Dad I'm going to pierce my ears.' He said, 'OK Jennifer.' We didn't wear makeup, we didn't have our nails painted. We were very good girls."

© Instagram Jennifer and her sister Susannah

The mom-of-three - she shares her children, Samuel, 11, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 18, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck - also spoke about her maternal instinct.

"I was one of those little girls who always had baby dolls tucked under the arm," she told the outlet. "My first job I was a babysitter, I had a babysitting company with a friend. It never occurred to me that I was not going to be a mom. I always knew I would."

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer with her sisters and parents who she is very close to

Jennifer recently opened up about being a mom and how she is raising her children in a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman on her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

During the conversation, Jennifer spoke about a recent task she'd given her kids, and reflected on just how different her daughters are in the temperament.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

When Violet and Seraphina were asked to write some of their goals for the upcoming year, they couldn't have been more different. "It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met," Jennifer explained.

During the chat, Jennifer also spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

