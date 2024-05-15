Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg's son's shocking transformation revealed - see photos

Donnie Wahlberg has been incredibly supportive of his sons who are following in his footsteps with careers in the music industry.

Both Elijah, 22, and Xavier, 31, have carved out a future in the entertainment business and have inherited the New Kids on the Block star's passion for music.

While his youngest is in an electro-rock and pop band, Pink Laces, Xavier has opted for an alternative path and is heavily invested in death metal - and he's undergone quite the transformation to get there.

Donnie rarely shares photos of his kids in a bid to protect their private lives but when they were younger he occasionally walked the red carpet with them and he's posted the odd tribute to his boys on Instagram.

These images are in stark contrast to what Xavier looks like today as he sports a heavily tattooed frame, favors leather and rocks long, black hair.

Donnie Wahlberg with is son Xavier when he was six

Posts on his band's social media reveal Xavier is the lead vocalist and bassist for the California based band, Upon Stone.

Despite his bold appearance, Donnie's oldest son has always preferred a life out of the spotlight, something Donnie spoke about during an appearance on Rachael Ray's talk show.

Donnie Wahlberg's son Xaviar (rear left) is in death metal band Upon Stone

At the time, the Blue Bloods actor said he's "not supposed" to talk about his firstborn on TV.

He told the host: "My older son, I'm not going to say his name because he'll get mad at me if he happens to see this."

Xavier was only 17 when Donnie spoke about him but he was already standing tall at 6ft 2 and was showcasing his passion for death metal then.

"He's amazing. He's very out of the spotlight," Donnie added. "But he's in a band. They play very dark hardcore music."

© Instagram Donnie Wahlberg with his sons

Donnie then described his changing appearance and added: "He's coming home and he's got the big earrings with the holes in them."

"He's my son and we love each other and we have a great relationship but we don't talk about, like 'Dad the bully came up to me today'. He's like 'I was in the mosh pit and it was awesome dad. This chick jumped on my head and punched me. It was cool'".

He confessed Elijah is "a lot like me" and would welcome the opportunity to come on stage with his famous dad.

There's no doubt that Donnie is excited about both of his children's futures and he's also a stepdad to his wife, Jenny McCarthy's son, Evan, too.

He debuted his first son, "It Doesn't Matter," in 2023 and Donnie helped him to create it.

Donnie shares Elijah and Xavier with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.