Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday's 'loving' family celebrate her milestone day with her

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had an extra- special weekend in their household as they celebrated their daughter Sunday's milestone birthday.

The teenager turned 16 on July 7 and her doting mom and dad ensured she had a special day, marking the occasion in private.

Unlike many celebrities, neither Nicole or Keith chose to post about her birthday on social media, wanting to protect her privacy.

The celebrity couple have tried to ensure that both Sunday and her younger sister Faith, 13, benefit from having normal lives away from the spotlight. So much so, that they only recently made their red carpet debuts with their mom and dad, to honor Nicole at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in May.

Sunday has since been pictured in the FROW with her mom at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection in Paris, twinning with her mom in all black outfits and statement sunglasses.

© Gilbert Flores Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday turned 16 on July 7

The pair were joined by other famous faces, including Katy Perry and family friend Naomi Watts, along with their child, Kai.

Sunday, or Sunny as she is known to her family and friends, has enjoyed an exciting childhood traveling around the world thanks to her mom's job, which has seen them live in many places, from Morocco to Australia.

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show

What's more, she's grown up in an incredibly loving family, with Keith giving an insight into their close relationship during his speech at the AFI Life Achievement Awards.

He said: "Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving."

Nicole Kidman has been incredibly protective of Sunday and Faith over the years

Keith also told the audienced: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings. I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby."

On their strong unit, he added: "Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are.

© YouTube Nicole Kidman with Sunday and Faith

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco.

"And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 19 years

As he spoke, the camera cut to Sunday and Faith, who could be seen laughing at the reference with Nicole, as they sat watching their dad's speech.