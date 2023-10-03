The Voice's Reba McEntire gives candid glimpse into relationship with rarely-seen son

Stepping into Reba McEntire's home is akin to a heartwarming embrace. The familiar hum of Southern hospitality surrounds you, making you feel as though you're more than just a visitor.

This warmth, which has its roots in her upbringing, extends from the green fields of her Tennessee farm to the bustling streets of Los Angeles.

The famous Voice coach, while known for her incredible stage presence and vocal prowess, reveals a different side of herself when speaking about her private world, especially her deep bond with her son, Shelby.

Her house tells a story, one of traditions and values passed down through generations. "When a guest comes to your house, the first thing you say is, would you like something to drink," Reba shared in a chat with Better Homes and Gardens.

She added with a hint of nostalgia, "That's the Southern hospitality of 'have you eaten'—and it’s just good manners, too."

Growing up in a modest household with three siblings, Reba learned the importance of discipline and organization early on. "There were four of us kids growing up in a very small house, so if you didn’t pick up your things and get them out of the living room, it got a little cluttered," she reminisces.

Her father's insistence on maintaining a tidy household has stayed with her. Each morning, without fail, Reba ensures her bed is neatly made—a habit she's cultivated since childhood.

"Daddy made us kids all make our beds when we got out of it in the morning, and that’s what I do still today," she says, emphasizing the traditions she's keen on preserving.

And this lesson of discipline and routine? It's one she's imparted to Shelby, emphasizing: "It's very important to make your bed in the morning, that is a standing rule."

Shelby's entrance into Reba's life added a profound layer of meaning and emotion. Born a year after her 1989 marriage to Narvel Blackstock, Shelby became the focal point of her world.

The union between Reba and Narvel lasted 26 years before they parted ways in 2015. Yet, the bond with her son has only grown stronger with time.

In a candid interview with PEOPLE in 2022, she reflected, "I'm very proud of him. He's always striving to be better. His daddy did a great job too." She paused, searching for the right words before adding, "Shelby is a gift from God to me. We're incredibly close. Before Shelby, I was a tad self-centered. But his presence shifted my focus—it became about nurturing, loving, and teaching this wonderful life I was entrusted with."

Juggling the demands of a thriving music and television career with motherhood wasn't easy, but Reba managed with grace and determination. Her secret? A robust support system.

"I had stellar nannies, and I took him on the road with me," she divulged. And on the more demanding days? "I'd jet home post-concert, wake Shelby up, take him to school, and we'd spend quality time together until it was time to hit the road again. My goal was, and still is, to be there for Shelby."