What Angelina Jolie's brother said about her romance with Brad Pitt in shocking unearthed interview

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage didn't have a happy ending but years before the demise of their romance things could not have looked rosier.

An unearthed interview with the Tomb Raider star's brother, James Haven, paints an insightful picture of what their relationship was like before things turned ugly.

While James recently opened up about supporting his famous sibling as a single mom to the six children she shares with her ex, he was once enamored by the bond Angelina shared with Brad.

In 2007, a few years into Brangelina's relationship, James spoke to Grazia magazine to clear up reports his sibling was controlling in her relationship.

"I have never seen any sign of tension between them," he told the outlet. "They make all their decisions together. It's rubbish that she tries to control him."

Since their split in 2016, there have been numerous reports and legal documents that claim things have become increasingly bitter between the former couple and also between Brad and his son, Pax.

But they were the ultimate team back in the day, according to James. "They have a balanced relationship; they each do their stuff," he continued. "I've never seen moments where one is nagging or controlling the other."

In fact, he credited Brad for bringing out the best in his sister and for encouraging her to adopt more children. "Brad has changed my sister a lot. They have an extraordinary bond, but not on the usual level," James continued.

"Brad is so strong for her. When she feels vulnerable, he has the most incredible strength. She says she couldn't have adopted more children after Maddox without him."

Brad adopted Angelina’s children Maddox and Zahara, with their names being changed to Jolie-Pitt in 2006.

The couple welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh, in November 2006. In 2007, Angelina adopted Pax, three, from Vietnam, with Brad adopting him in February 2008. In May 2008, the couple welcomed twins, Knox and Vivienne.

"The great thing about Brad and Angelina is that they really get each other's sense of humor, and make each other laugh a lot," James remarked. "They talk about politics a great deal and are very creative together with the projects they are working on. If it keeps going the way it's going, they'll be together for life."

James' view on his former brother-in-law appears to have altered somewhat as he recently spoke out in a rare interview on the 90who10 podcast.

He discussed his commitment to protecting and supporting Angelina's six children amid her divorce."That's where it all started," he said, hinting at a renewed phase in his life with Angie.

"It started with the protection of her and then of her children, my nieces and nephews."James said he hoped to be more present for Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and Knox and Vivienne, 15.

"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. The formative years, the young adults they're going to become, I want to be there for them — or for her — whatever she's going through."

